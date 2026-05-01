Cowboys Baseball Preview: OSU Hosts TCU in Critical Big 12 Showdown

The Oklahoma State baseball team is jockeying for Big 12 Tournament seeding as the Cowboys host the TCU Horned Frogs in a three-games series this weekend.

The series starts on Friday and ends on Sunday with all three games at O’Brate Stadium. Entering the series, TCU is tied for fourth place in the Big 12 and two games clear of Oklahoma State, which is tied for sixth with BYU.

The Cowboys have been hard to beat at home this season, with a record of 17-5 at O’Brate Stadium. TCU is 7-8 away from home.

Here is a preview of the series, with the schedule, TV information and more.

TCU at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State's Brennan Phillips. | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where: O’Brate Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Schedule

Game 1: 6 p.m. CT Friday, ESPN+

Game 2: 6 p.m. CT Saturday, ESPN+

Game 3: 1 p.m. CT Sunday, ESPN+

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (93.7 KSPI-FM) and The Varsity Network App (okla.state/GetVarsity)

Records: Oklahoma State, 28-17 (11-10 in Big 12); TCU, 29-15 (13-8)

National Rankings: Oklahoma State, not ranked; TCU, not ranked.

Last Game: Oklahoma State lost to Oral Roberts, 11-6; TCU def. UT Arlington, 12-1.

At Stake: Oklahoma State and TCU are fighting for Top 8 seeding in the Big 12 Tournament. The top eight teams get a bye through the first round of the tournament.

Previewing Oklahoma State

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For the 13th time in program history, the Cowboys have dropped 100 bombs in a season



Here's number 100, compliments of @gshull_8 #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/D9wqCuasNr — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) April 29, 2026

If the Cowboys stay to form, Ethan Lund will start the opener on Friday. Lund allowed 10 hits and five runs in his last start against Texas Tech but walked away with the win to improve to 4-1. Last Saturday’s starter, Stormy Rhodes, gave up nine hits and five runs in 5.1 innings in a win over the Red Raiders. OSU started Brennan Phillips on Sunday against Tech, as he gave up seven hits and two runs in 8.1 innings as he claimed his third win of the season.

The Horned Frogs will have to slow down Alex Conover, who leads OSU with a .389 batting average. The Cowboys can also lean on Kollin Ritchie, who leads the Cowboys with 22 home runs and is one of four players with at least 10 home runs.

Previewing TCU

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tonight:

2 home runs

3 RBI

4th career multi-HR game

100th career game played #GoFrogs | #FrogballUSA pic.twitter.com/ACNbOPEihg — TCU Baseball (@TCU_Baseball) April 30, 2026

TCU swept Houston last weekend, but the Horned Frogs are shaking up the rotation. Tommy LaPour will start Friday’s game. The all-Big 12 selection from last year just returned from injury and pitched an inning of relief against Houston. LaPour is seen as a pitcher that could be taken in the first three round of July’s MLB draft.

Per HornedFrogsBlitz.com, TCU will start Lance Davis on Saturday and Zack James on Sunday. Davis held Houston to seven hits and two runs in seven innings, but Nate Stern claimed the win in relief. Zack James took the ball in the finale against the Cougars and gave up three hits in five shutout innings. He improved to 6-0 this season.

The Horned Frogs only have one player with 10 or more home runs. Sawyer Strosnider has 12 home runs on a .286 batting average. Cole Cramer and Jack Bell are the team’s best hitters by average at .318 and .317, respectively.

What’s Next: The Cowboys have seven games remaining after this series. One is another non-conference meeting with Oral Roberts. Before that, OSU travels to Tempe, Ariz., for a three-game series with the Sun Devils on May 8-10.