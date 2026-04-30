Preston Stout, OSU Cowboy Golf Cruise to Another Big 12 Championship

The Oklahoma State men’s golf team proved impossible to catch in Wednesday’s final round of the Big 12 Championships at Prairie Dunes Country Club in Hutchinson, Kan.

The Cowboys won with a four-round total of 10-under-par 1,110 after firing a one-under-par 279 as a team in the final round. Preston Stout, who has led the individual championship since the 36-hole mark, shot a final-round 3-under 67 to finish with a 72-hole score of 11-under 267.

It was the eighth time the Cowboys have won a Big 12 title at Prairie Dunes Country Club.

While the Cowboys beat Arizona by eight shots, Stout had to sweat things out a bit, as he defeated BYU’s Kihei Akina by three shots. Akina surged with a 7-under 63 to make a run in the final round.

OSU’s Golf Tradition Continues

The Cowboys won their 13th Big 12 title and their 58th league title as a team. Stout’s title also gave the program its 51st individual conference title since the Cowboys started playing golf in 1947. OSU also defended its Big 12 title from a year ago. The defending NCAA champions won their fourth team title this season. For Stout, it was his third straight Big 12 individual crown, the first time that has happened in Big 12 history.

It was also Stout’s fourth individual crown in his last six starts, with championships at the Cabo Collegiate, Maridoe Collegiate and the Mountaineer Invitational.

Ethan Fang finished in the Top 10 with a four-round total of 1-under 279. He bounced back from going 2-over-par in his opening round with a 3-under 67 in the second round. He shot even par for the final two rounds. He was one of eight players in the field that finished under par for the tournament.

Gaven Lane finished in a tie for 14th with a 2-over 282 for the event, wrapping up his event with a 2-over 72. His best for the tournament was a 6-under 64 on Tuesday. Eric Lee finished in a tie for 19th with a 3-over 283. His best round was also on Tuesday with a 2-under 68. Filip Fahlberg-Johnsson finished in a tie for 29th with a 6-over 286. He shot an even par 70 twice in the tournament.

The Cowboys led the Big 12 Championships from the first day, when everyone played the first 36 holes of the 72-hole event. OSU rallied in the second round with a 13-under 267 to take a seven-shot lead going into the third round. That broke the Big 12 Championship single-round record set by OSU (268) in 2019. Stout led all players with a 132 after two rounds.

The Cowboys extended the lead after the third round with a 275 (19-under), which pushed Oklahoma State nine shots ahead of Arizona. Stout maintained his two-shot lead at 11-under 199 after he shot a 67.