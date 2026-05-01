How Proposed New NCAA Eligibility Rules Could Impact Oklahoma State

Like every other NCAA institution, Oklahoma State is preparing to deal with what the NCAA hopes will be its new eligibility structure starting in 2026-27.

The NCAA is trying to get a “five-for-five” eligibility structure in place before the start of the 2026-27 athletic year. It would allow student-athletes to have five years to play five years of college athletics with no redshirts or waivers except under extreme circumstances. Right now, student-athletes can play four years but can spent an additional year in college with a redshirt.

Students that have graduated from high school or are 19 years old would be eligible. The legislation is yet to be approved.

Since COVID, many student-athletes have gotten waivers for COVID, redshirts and injuries, allowing some of them to stay in school for seven years or longer. The NCAA’s belief is this new structure will streamline things.

On Thursday, Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger posted the guidance from the NCAA to member institutions, assuming the legislation is passed later this year.

How Five-For-Five Could Impact OSU

University logos cover a wall in the lobby of NCAA headquarters. | Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per the NCAA’s guidance, student-athletes that are in school and have eligibility remaining in 2026-27 will exist either under the current rules or the new age-based, whichever is more beneficial to the student-athlete. There will be a waiver process, but any waivers must be submitted by July 31.

This would indicate that some current OSU athletes could see their eligibility adjusted. For instance, a freshman last season who didn’t redshirt could get an additional year to align with the new model, given the new model would be more beneficial to them. But that won’t be clear until the rule is approved.

Student-athletes who exhausted their eligibility in 2025-26 or who used their final season of competition but have time remaining in their eligibility will play under current rules. It aligns with the NCAA’s decision to draw a line between 2025-26 and 2026-27 for those that exhausted their eligibility.

So, OSU student-athletes that have exhausted their eligibility won’t get an extra year — unless someone chooses to fight the new rule in court.

High school graduates this spring will fall under the new age-based model. Those who graduate but are subject to delayed enrollment will be evaluated by the NCAA and could fall under the current or new rule based on what is more beneficial.

This means that all OSU student-athletes entering school this fall and spring would receive five years to play five years of college sports.