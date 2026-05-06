Former Oklahoma State Guard Jaylen Curry Finds Transfer Home in ACC

Jaylen Curry knows where he’ll play playing the 2026-27 basketball season.

The former Oklahoma State guard will play for Virginia Tech next season, per a report from On3.com. Virginia Tech has not announced he has committed or signed.

He joins a program that returns Amari Hansberry, one of the best players in the ACC, who opted to come back for his senior year earlier this offseason.

Curry is just the third Oklahoma State transfer to commit or sign with a school. The other two are forward Robert Jennigs, who landed at Maryland; and guard Arturo Dean, who will play for Big 12 rival UCF next season.

Losing Jaylen Curry

Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Steve Lutz speaks with Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Jaylen Curry. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

Curry played just one year for OSU after he spent the first two seasons of his college career at UMass under Frank Martin. The Cowboys landed a player who averaged 13.3 points, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals in his sophomore season, and he also has experience with USA Basketball as a gold medal winner for the United States at the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.

Curry made an impression in his one season with the Cowboys. He came off the bench for 26 of his 33 games and averaged 10.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He averaged double figures in seven of his final eight games of the season.

Curry had one year of eligibility remaining, so losing him stung. It’s possible he could have an additional year if he applies for a waiver, assuming the NCAA is able to change its eligibility rules to the proposed “5-in-5” format that is under consideration.

OSU has six other players in the transfer portal — guard Vyctorius Miller, guard David Guetta, guard Anthony Roy, guard Isaiah Coleman and forward Andrija Vukovic. Roy is also going through the NBA Draft process.

The Cowboys only expect four players back, three of which were freshmen last year — Benjamin Ahmed, Mekhi Ragland and Ryan Crotty, along with junior guard Kanye Clary. To boost the program’s experience, head coach Steve Lutz and his staff have signed five transfers — Georgetown center Julius Halaifonua. North Carolina guard Luka Bogavac, Arizona State forward Andrija Grbović and two former Sam Houston players — guard Kashie Natt and guard Jacob Walker.

Notably, the Cowboys have a high-impact recruiting class coming into the program, led by forward Latrell Allmond, a 6-8 forward who played at Petersburg High School in Richmond, Va. He could start right way for the Cowboys.