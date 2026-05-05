Remaining Goals for OSU Cowboys Basketball After Julius Halaifonua Signing

Oklahoma State made the signing of former Georgetown center Julius Halaifonua official on Monday via release.

The seven-foot center committed last month, but the signing puts him official on the men’s basketball roster for the 2026-27 season. Last season with the Hoyas the New Zealand native averaged 9.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and nearly 20 minutes per game.

It’s the latest piece of the puzzle for OSU coach Steve Lutz, who is entering his third season and a critical moment in his time with the Cowboys. They’ve made two straight NIT appearances under Lutz, but they’re seeking their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2021 under Mike Boynton Jr.

So how much does Lutz and his staff have left to do?

Assembling 2026-27 OSU Men's Basketball Roster

With Halaifonua’s signing, the Cowboys have officially announced five transfers. The other four include North Carolina guard Luka Bogavac, Arizona State forward Andrija Grbović and two former Sam Houston players — guard Kashie Natt and guard Jacob Walker. All have the potential to make an impact next season.

That’s five of the 15 spots the Cowboys have can carry on the roster. He’s assembled one of the best recruiting classes in the country, one ranked No. 14 in the country by On3/Rivals.

Some of those freshmen are likely to play immediately. Three of them are four-star recruits, including forward Latrell Allmond, a 6-8 forward who played at Petersburg High School in Richmond, Va.; guard Anthony Felisi, a 6-5 guard from Utah Prep in Orem, Utah; and forward Jalen Montonati, a 6-7 forward from Owasso, Okla. The last member of the class is three-star guard Parker Robinson, who also played for Utah Prep.

That’s nine players. That brings one to what Lutz is bringing back from last season.

The Cowboys expect four players to return. Two will compete with Halaifonua for playing time inside — Benjamin Ahmed and Mekhi Ragland, both of whom were freshmen last year and received limited playing time, though Ahmed managed seven starts. The other two holdovers include junior guard Kanye Clary and freshman guard Ryan Crotty.

That’s 13 players for next season. The Cowboys have room for two more, depending on how they want to build their roster. Last season OSU ended its season with 14 players. OSU has done most of its work this offseason. The goal with the remaining spots should be to find the best talent available, whether it’s an incoming freshman or an experienced transfer.