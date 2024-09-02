Former OSU Cowboy Ends USC-LSU Game with Interception
On Sunday night, a former Oklahoma State Cowboy proved to be the hero. But this time it was for the USC Trojans.
Up 27-20 with just seconds remaining in a tight contest between titans USC and LSU, Mason Cobb — a former linebacker with OSU — sealed the game by picking off Garrett Nussmeier. The pick effectively ended the game, helping the No. 23 Trojans upset No. 13 LSU in Las Vegas.
Cobb played his first three collegiate seasons with the Cowboys, becoming a mainstay in the starting lineup as a junior. He played in just five games in his freshman season, amassing just two tackles in total.
He would play sparingly in his sophomore season, playing in 14 games but adding just 11 tackles.
By Year 3, Cobb had cracked the lineup, playing in 12 games and registering 96 tackles in total, good for second on the entire team behind Jason Taylor II.
Cobb then transferred to USC, playing in 11 games and nabbing 85 tackles. And Sunday night, he was an obviously vital piece in helping the Trojans begin their season with a huge win over a highly-ranked opponent.
While the Cowboys are certainly missing his talents at linebacker, the team earned their own Week 1 win in a 44-20 rout of South Dakota State Saturday.
Oklahoma State is sure to jump LSU in the standings following their loss, but only time will tell if Cobb and USC will leapfrog the Pokes after a big win at a neutral site.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.