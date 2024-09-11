How Big 12 Football Has Fared Through Week 2
Through just two weeks, Oklahoma State has one of the better resumes in the country.
The team’s Week 1 victory over South Dakota State is sneakily an extremely solid win in college football, with the Jackrabbits having won the FCS national championship in each of the past two seasons. Just one week later, the Cowboys saw a thrilling come-from-behind, double-overtime win over SEC opponent Arkansas, another solid win to bolster its end-of-season resume.
Suffice it to say, the Cowboys are on the right track. But how has the Big 12 fared as a whole?
So far, nine teams are undefeated: Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, UCF, Iowa State, Kansas State, TCU and Utah. Five of those teams remain ranked, with Utah leading the pack at No. 12, followed by No. 13 OSU, No. 14 Kansas State and Arizona and Iowa State who land at No. 20 and 21, respectively.
Six teams have already suffered a loss and stand at 1-1: Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, Kansas, Texas Tech and West Virginia.
The Bears, Buffalo’s and Jayhawks were all thought of to be potential contenders for the Big 12 title. BU suffered a resounding 23-12 loss to top-ranked Utah, Kansas saw a loss to unranked Illinois and Colorado saw its contender hopes lit with a 28-10 loss to No. 23 Nebraska.
Houston is the only team without a win thus far, but took former Big 12 titan No. 15 Oklahoma to a razor-thin 16-12 result last week.
They’ll have to show it on the field, but the Cowboys have positioned themselves to vie for the Big 12 title again. Their biggest test will be in two weeks against Utah in Stillwater.
