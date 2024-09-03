How to Watch Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas: Kickoff Time, Streaming and Odds
After a quality opening win over South Dakota State last Saturday, Oklahoma State is now set to face a familiar foe: the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Both teams saw positive steps in the right direction, with OSU trouncing one of the best FCS teams in country, and Arkansas seeing a resounding 70-0 win over an in-state rival in Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
Ollie Gordon again rushed for over 100 yards, totaling three touchdowns, and Alan Bowman was able to piece together a veteran performance that helped to Cowboys cruise to a 44-20 win. And as good as OSU looked, Arkansas looked similarly successful against UAPB.
The upcoming game between OSU and Arkansas will renew a long-running series that hasn’t happened since 1980. Arkansas leads the all-time series 30-15-1. In Mike Gundy’s tenure, his Cowboys have never faced the Razorbacks. The two teams will meet in Fayetteville in 2027, before another home-and-away series in 2032 and 2033.
Ollie Gordon and Alan Bowman — who both shone in the team’s opening win — will again need to bring their A-game if the Cowboys want to head into Week 3 undefeated.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (1-0) vs. Arkansas(1-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. CT
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: Watch ESPN
Total Points: Over/Under 59.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -300, Arkansas +240
