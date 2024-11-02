Live Updates: Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State
Oklahoma State has now suffered five-straight conferences losses, and sits at 3-5 for the first time since head coach Mike Gundy’s very first season with the program.
The Pokes will look to right the ship with a bout against Arizona State today at 2:30 p.m. CT, an essential must-win if OSU wants to make a bowl this season.
Score: Arizona State 7, Oklahoma State 0
1Q:
On its opening drive, Arizona State saw offensive success almost immediately. It picked up first downs on chunk plays, and eventually capped off its eight-play, 75-yard drive with a 22-yard air strike from Sam Leavitt to Jordyn Tyson for the first touchdown of the game.
OSU punted after seven plays and just 23 yards picked up on its first drive.
After chunk runs from back Cameron Skattebo, tight end Chamon Metayer broke off a 29 yard pass play from Leavitt. The Pokes bowed up on 3rd and 5, but gave up the 4th and 2 conversion just one play later. On the next set of downs, OSU lucked out with a 3rd and 8 drop, and the Sun Devils missed a 47-yard kick wide right.
The Cowboy's slinger in Bowman saw a few successful throws on the team's second drive of the game, but threw an interception early in the drive, giving the ball and momentum right back to ASU.
2Q:
3Q:
4Q:
