Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas Live Updates

Live updates from the Oklahoma State Cowboys versus the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Derek Parker

Oklahoma State's Rashod Owens (10) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Aug., 31, 2024.
Oklahoma State's Rashod Owens (10) celebrates a touchdown in the second half of the college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and South Dakota State Jackrabbits at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Aug., 31, 2024. / SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oklahoma State Cowboys and Arkansas Razorbacks officially renew a long-standing rivalry on Saturday.

The No. 16-ranked Cowboys have been projected to win, but beating the SEC’s Razorbacks won’t be easy. Follow along for live updates:

Half: Arkansas 21, Oklahoma State 7

2Q:

Green continued his dominance on the Razorbacks’ next drive, pushing his stat-line to 8-for-12 with 94 yards before a critical mistake. With the pocket collapsing, Green forced a throw over the middle, which landed in the hands of OSU’s Kale Smith, who took it 73 yards to the house for a massive swing in the game.

Arkansas regained momentum midway through the second quarter. After a near-fumble that was overturned, the Razorbacks pieced together another impressive drive, again culminating in Jackson touchdown. With five minutes left in the half, the senior back has 91 rushing yards and three touchdowns.

The teams traded offensive possessions before Bowman through his first interception of the season on a long bomb.

Arkansas attempted to mount a last-second drive, but was ultimately fine to head to the break with a 14-point lead.

1Q:

Both defenses held strong on the opening drives, bending but not breaking, each coming up with huge third down sacks to stifle their opponent’s drives.

The Razorbacks pinned Oklahoma State deep for their second offensive drive, and a quick three-and-out featuring two overthrows from OSU quarterback Alan Bowman left Arkansas with great field position.

From there, Arkansas chunked a few plays together before Ja’Quinden Jackson found the end zone on a five-yard rush to put his team up 7-0 with around five minutes remaining in the opening frame.

OSU then saw another three-and-out, again using a pass-heavy scheme.

With time churning, Taylen Green, the Razorback's fourth-year transfer from Boise State, put together a surgical drive that featured plenty of plays with his legs. Again, Jackson was able to punch in the touchdown on the ground to make it a two-score game.

