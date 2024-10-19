Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon Flies to First Touchdown Versus BYU
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are in unfamiliar territory, both due to their three-straight conference losses and them playing at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, UT, for the first time ever.
That was made even more evident by the Cougars first drive, which featured an immediate 50-yard bomb through the air and an eventual punch in from Jake Retzlaff.
Ollie Gordon II — Oklahoma State’s star running back — had a response, though.
On just his third carry of the game, and on OSU’s first drive, Gordon took it all the way to the house on his own 50-yard self bomb. The score would tie it up at seven points apiece, and give the Cowboys some much-needed confidence and breathing room.
Gordon cut hard to the right after the handoff, taking low contact by a BYU defensive back before accelerating hard to the sideline, never to be contacted again.
This year, Gordon has yet to live up to his potential from last season, rushing for just 472 yards and four touchdowns on 3.8 yards per carry. Still, he’s the heartbeat of the Pokes’ offense, and will need to return to form for them to have a chance at a bowl game.
His big play versus the Cougars could very well catapult him to a solid performance and rest of the season.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.