Oklahoma State Can't Let Loss to Oregon Become Season-Defining
On Saturday, the Oklahoma State Cowboys suffered their largest loss in the Mike Gundy era, falling 69-3 to sixth-ranked Oregon.
Things went from bad to worse in Eugene, OR, as the Ducks got off to a quick start and didn’t let off the gas for most of the matchup.
The Ducks’ offense went largely untouched in the opening few drives, quickly coasting to a comfortable lead. Later in the game, they’d see back-to-back pick sixes within a few plays of one another, sealing it as an all-time loss for Gundy and co.
Outside the lens of Oregon’s success, Oklahoma State saw little. Their offense was lethargic, showing many of the same issues the plagued them last year with a quarterback rotation. And the porous defense appeared a memento of the previous season as well.
While the 69-3 result shouldn’t be scrubbed from memory entirely, OSU will need to be careful not to let things bleed over from here on out.
Already coverage of the Pokes has become more polarized than the days leading up to the matchup. The Ducks were always thought of to be the better team, but the fashion in which they won has set Cowboys’ fans on edge.
The good news is that the Big 12 remains a wide open conference. While Oklahoma State has plenty of questions that need answered, it’s not out of the question they can remain somewhat competitive with some of the teams remaining on their schedule.
Perhaps the biggest potential bright spot for OSU would be the return of starting quarterback Hauss Hejny, who showed off his talent in the team’s first few drives of the season, though he suffered an injury shortly after.
Hejny had foot surgery days ago, but will reportedly return this season, hopefully offering the Pokes some offensive life.
Oklahoma State's next matchup in Tulsa will serve as a rest of sorts, with many hoping the team can find some sort of groove on both offense and defense. Following that, the team will see a string of potentially winnable Big 12 games in Baylor, Arizona, Houston and Cincinnati before hitting a slightly tougher stretch.
Gundy still has a proven track record of being able to rebound both game-to-game and across seasons, though this start has offered similar woes to last season.