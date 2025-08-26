Oklahoma State Could Take Advantage of Wide Open Big 12
Last season, Oklahoma State suffered what was likely its worst season in the Mike Gundy era, going just 3-9 in total without a conference win.
This season — which kicks off this Thursday with a bout against Tennessee-Martin — the Pokes are looking to bounce-back in a major way. And the team could take advantage of what’s considered by many to be a wide-open Big 12 conference.
The Cowboys will firstly need to look inward, fixing the things that plagued them through conference play last season: inconsistency on both ends, a lack of physicality across several positional groups, as well as clear direction.
Gundy brought in a record number of transfers and re-shaped some of his staff. While those moves might not seem necessarily positive at first glance, there's certainly no harm in mixing things up following last season.
If OSU truly can batten down in a variety of areas behind Gundy, the conference is as open as it’s been in years. Oddly, despite one of the least favorable rosters he's seen in his time with the school, it still feels odd to defy the head coach's chances at overachieving in an open conference.
Arizona State currently leads the way ranked at No. 11, followed by No. 17 Kansas State — who already suffered a loss to No. 22 Iowa State — as well as No. 23 Texas Tech.
The Sun Devils are the obvious choice to repeat as conference winners, having what is likely the most experienced and talented roster. Though they’re not so far ahead it’s unthinkable to crown another.
Iowa State is the early winner of the season, outlasting a solid K-State squad after resupplying offensive weapons and doubling down on defense. Texas Tech is likely just behind with a revamped defense, and the Wildcats offense is still to be feared despite starting out with a loss.
There’s sure to be other teams in the hunt as well. Utah, traditionally, has offered an exceptionally tough team to beat. And wildcards in Colorado, Kansas, BYU, Baylor and more loom.
Preseason rankings matter little when the rubber hits the road, but the consensus thought that there’s no top dog in the Big 12 could very well hold true. While there’s some potentially warranted separation near the top, the middle of the conference is tight-knit, and won’t be too far behind.
There's no sugarcoating the task ahead — Oklahoma State will have to be poised, polished and nearly perfect to insert itself into the Big 12 conversation this year. But it's not out of the question for a team that's done that for the better part of two decades.