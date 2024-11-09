Oklahoma State Desperately Needs Win Over TCU
It’s no real secret the Oklahoma State Cowboys have struggled mightily this season.
Even that may be putting it lightly, as they’ve seen their worst season since head coach Mike Gundy took over the program.
Even in years considered down, Gundy’s been able to spark his team for big matchups, competitive games or even late pushes down the stretch. But he’s had no such luck this year.
The Cowboys have suffered six-straight losses: Utah, Kansas State, West Virginia, BYU, Baylor and Arizona State. With many of those coming in uncharacteristic fashion — OSU being blown out.
Even in Gundy’s first season, the team was able to muster a win after five-straight defeats. But again, no such luck this year.
Now, OSU is staring down the barrel of another competitive Big 12 team in the TCU Horned Frogs, a team it desperately needs to beat, even if just to gain a smidgen of momentum.
Head coach Sonny Dykes and TCU haven’t seen a sparkling season of their own. They sit at just 5-4, nearly a year removed from its College Football Playoffs berth. Though they at least have three conference wins to show.
The Cowboys have three wins so far this season — all non-conference games, as it ranks last in the Big 12 — so theoretical wins over TCU, Texas Tech and No. 21 Colorado would get the team to bowl eligibility. But at this junction, it likely shouldn’t be concerned with that.
Any type of positive momentum will do for now.
Oklahoma State and TCU kick off at 6 p.m. CT.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.