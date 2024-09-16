OSU's Game Against Utah Will be Biggest of the Season
Despite an undefeated record, including a blowout win over Tulsa on Saturday, Oklahoma State fell one spot to No. 14 in the AP Poll. With the national rankings yet to respect the Cowboys’ resume, they’ll have their chance to prove themselves this Saturday.
There’s thought to be only a few legit contenders for the new-look Big 12, OSU and Utah being on that short-list. And on Saturday, the twelfth-ranked Utes and Pokes will face off in Stillwater.
Under Kyle Wittingham, Utah has become a force in recent years, putting together three 10-plus-win seasons in the last five years. And with fifth-year quarterback Cam Rising at the helm, the Utes are currently the top-ranked team in the conference.
Oklahoma State has long been a competitor in the Big 12, but with the departure of Oklahoma and Texas, it's more up for grabs than it's ever been. And the Cowboys will look to stifle the Utes hopes out the gate with a win Saturday.
Additionally, the new 12-team College Football Playoffs will undoubtedly have limited spots up for grabs, and a win over the Utes would be massive in helping the Cowboys’ already solid resume. They're currently the highest-ranked team on OSU's schedule, and will likely remain that way if OSU can win and jump ahead of Kansas State.
The two teams have met up just one other time. In 1945, the Pokes got the better end of the deal, leaving Salt Lake City with a 46-6 win. On Saturday, they’ll face off at 3 p.m.
