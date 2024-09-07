Oklahoma State Star LB Leaves Arkansas Game with Injury
Amid a tight game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, Oklahoma State’s top linebacker, Collin Oliver, left the game hobbled. The broadcast later announced he is getting X-rays done on his lower right leg.
According to the Cowboy Radio Network, he will not return to the game.
His exit came right after the biggest play of the game, caused largely by Oliver. With Arkansas quarterback Taylor Green putting together another impressive drive, Oliver was able to get pressure on a key third down, which led to a wild throw from the QB. The ball eventually landed in the hands of Kale Smith, who took it 73 yards to the house for a massive swing in the game.
There’s been no update for Oliver, but his loss is a massive one for the Cowboys if he’s unable to return. Last season, he finished with 45 solo tackles, six sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in 14 games as a junior.
He exited the game early in the second quarter with the Cowboys down just seven points. Despite that, OSU was nearly able to force another turnover in the form of a fumble to again re-gain momentum. But the runner's knee was down.
You can follow along with live updates here.
