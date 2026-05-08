Oklahoma State Football Defensive Target Announces Upcoming Official Visit

The Oklahoma State Cowboys football team is expecting an official visitor and potential recruit for its Class of 2027 in June.

Antonio Underwood, a three-star defensive lineman out of Westfield High School in Houston, announced on social media his intention to pay the Cowboys an official visit from June 12-14 in Stillwater. Among those he looped into the post is Oklahoma State assistant coach Mike O’Guin, who has been running point on his recruitment.

Underwood announced that Oklahoma State made him an offer on May 6. The Cowboys recently offered wide receiver Dez Bryant Jr., the son of former Cowboys star Dez Bryant.

The Cowboys only have one official commitment for their Class of 2027 so the next few months are critical as head coach Eric Morris and his staff try to build the best possible class in what will be their first full recruiting cycle after his hiring in December. If he commits and signs, he would be working in defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity's defense in 2027.

About Antonio Underwood

The three-star defensive lineman recently decommitted from Texas Tech. Per On3/Rivals, Oklahoma State as the likely school to land him, with Houston, Nebraska and UTSA also on the list. He’s rated as one of the Top 100 recruits in Texas and the No. 72 defensive lineman in the country.

The 6-foot-3, 275-pound lineman posted his highlights to social media along with his statistics for his junior season. Working in the interior of a four-man defensive front, Underwood showed the ability to push blockers back on run plays and the quickness to pursue quarterbacks once they were chased out of the pocket.

He finished the season with 100 total tackles, with more that 40 solo stops. He had 24 tackles for loss, more than 15 quarterback hurries and more than seven sacks.

The Cowboys imported plenty of talent via the transfer portal for this season, including 17 players from North Texas, where Morris and several of his staff coached last season before he took over the Cowboys. But building a solid foundation will be a huge goal for this first recruiting class.

Oklahoma State’s only commitment so far is quarterback Carson White, who played for Iowa Colony out of Arcola, Texas. He committed to the Cowboys back in April. The three-star player is ranked as the No. 57 player in the state and the No. 30 player at the position.

Oklahoma State is preparing for its first season under Morris. The Cowboys will face Tulsa on the road in the season opener on Sept. 5, followed by the home opener against Oregon on Sept. 12. Oklahoma State will travel to West Virginia for its Big 12 opener on Sept. 26. It will be the first chance to snap the Cowboys’ 18-game conference losing streak.