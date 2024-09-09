OSU LB Gets National Praise, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin saw one of the best games of his career on Saturday, earning the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Week Award in addition some national praise.
Martin was everywhere against Arkansas Saturday, bringing in 16 total tackles — eight of which were solo — including three QB hits. Most of his highlights came on a whopping four-and-a-half tackles for loss in chasing down Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green.
His performance was an obviously massive part of the Cowboys win over the Razorbacks, which took two full overtimes to end in a 39-31 result.
ESPN took notice of the stellar game:
Through just two games, Martin now has 26 total tackles, 15 being solo efforts. He’s also got 5.5 tackles for loss and one sack, pacing what would obviously be a hardware-ridden season, if he continues his production.
Last year the now-junior managed 140 tackles in total, 83 being solo, to lead the Big 12. He ranked No. 20 in all FBS defenders last season, but now seems to be coming for even more.
The Cowboys narrowly escaped defeat versus the SEC's Razorbacks on Saturday, but should have an easier matchup inbound with in-state rival Tulsa. After that, OSU will face two of it's tougher opponents on the season in back-to-back ranked Big 12 matchups against No. 12 Utah and No. 14 Kansas State.
