Arizona State vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Wednesday, Jan. 14

The Arizona Wildcats have quickly established themselves as the best team in the country. They're 16-0 on the season, including 3-0 in the Big 12, and are fresh off a 13-point victory against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Now, they'll host their in-state rival, the Arizona State Sun Devils. Arizona State is 10-6 on the year, and coming off an 87-84 win against Kansas State.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.

Arizona State vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Arizona State +22.5 (-110)

Arizona -22.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Arizona State +2000

Arizona -7000

Total

OVER 167.5 (-110)

UNDER 167.5 (-110)

Arizona State vs. Arizona How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, January 14

Game Time: 10:30 pm ET

Venue: McKale Memorial Center

How to Watch (TV): FS1

Arizona State Record: 10-6 (1-2 in Big 12)

Arizona Record: 116-0 (3-0 in Big 12)

Arizona State vs. Arizona Betting Trends

Arizona State is 1-4 ATS in its last five games

The OVER is 6-0 in Arizona State's last six games

Arizona is 4-1 ATS in its last five games vs. Arizona State

Arizona is 8-2 ATS in its last 10 games

The OVER is 5-0 in Arizona's last five games

Arizona State vs. Arizona Key Player to Watch

Maurice Odum, G - Arizona State

Not only is Maurice Odum Arizona State's leading scorer, averaging 16.4 points per game, but he's also leading the team in assists, averaging 6.4. The Sun Devils' offense goes through Odum, so he's going to have to be at his best on Wednesday night to give them any hope of hanging with the Wildcats.

Arizona State vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick

I think the only bet to make in this game is to take the OVER and root for points. The OVER has hit in six straight games for Arizona State and five straight games for Arizona. They're also two of the highest-scoring teams in the country, scoring a combined 171.9 points per game.

The Wildcats' defense is strong, but the Sun Devils' defense leaves a lot to be desired, ranking 195th in defensive efficiency. Now they have to take on an Arizona team that leads the nation in Floor%, scoring at least one point on 58.8% of its possessions.

Finally, both teams rank in the top 70 in possessions per game, indicating a past-paced tempo.

Let's sit back an root for points in the battle of Arizona.

Pick: OVER 167.5 (-110) via FanDuel

