Oklahoma State, Mike Gundy Reportedly Agree to Restructured Contract
According to multiple sources, Oklahoma State’s head coach is set to stay in Stillwater. Per Pokes Report and KOTV's John Holcomb, Mike Gundy and Oklahoma State have agreed to a restructured contract.
Mike Gundy’s time in Stillwater will continue following a 3-9 season, which snapped 18-year streaks of winning seasons and bowl appearances. 2024 was OSU’s first losing season since Gundy’s first year as head coach in 2005.
On Friday morning, OSU held an executive session with the board of regents regarding the employment of Oklahoma State football staff. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that OSU and Gundy were in a standoff after asking him to restructure his contract and that OSU discussed firing Gundy if he didn’t agree to the new contract.
John Holcomb reported that OSU gave Gundy a 5 p.m. deadline to make his decision.
Gundy has spent 20 seasons with the Cowboys as head coach and led OSU to its best stretch in program history. Gundy has a record of 169-88 and numerous accolades throughout his career at OSU.
Gundy won multiple national coach of the year awards in 2011 when OSU won its first and only Big 12 championship. Gundy won his first Big 12 Coach of the Year award a season earlier in 2010 and also won the award in 2021 and 2023.
Along with being named the Big 12’s best coach in three seasons, Gundy has consistently had OSU near the top of the Big 12 standings and among the best teams nationally. OSU was also ranked in the AP top 25 in each of the past 17 seasons.
Before Gundy’s arrival, OSU had only three 10-win seasons in program history, all under Pat Jones in the 1980s. Beginning with an 11-2 campaign in 2010, the former OSU quarterback led his alma mater to eight 10-win seasons.
While Gundy has had no shortage of success at OSU, he has also had controversy throughout his tenure. From his infamous “I’m a man, I’m 40” rant in 2007 to apologizing for his comments about fans in 2024, Gundy has consistently been the center of attention.
While it has not always been a smooth ride, the Cowboys are ready to ride with Gundy again, at least into 2025.
