Oklahoma State's Starting Quarterback vs. UT Martin Revealed
The Cowboys have their guy for Thursday night.
On Tuesday night, ESPN’s Chris Low reported that Oklahoma State will start Hauss Hejny in the season opener against UT Martin. Low also reported that Zane Flores could also play, which would follow the expectation that both of the Cowboys’ quarterbacks would see some action.
Hejny being named the starter might not necessarily mean much, given that neither he nor Flores has thrown a pass in a game yet. Still, this decision is something to keep an eye on if it means that Hejny has truly had a leg up in the competition up to this point.
While neither has thrown a pass at the college level, Hejny has at least some experience playing, seeing action in four games for TCU and racking up 65 yards on 15 rush attempts. With the idea that Hejny would give the Cowboys a more dual-threat option at quarterback, it makes sense for him to get the start and see if his high school style can translate to the Big 12.
Hejny should also have some comfortability in the opener, playing under OSU’s new offensive coordinator Doug Meacham, who also came from TCU this offseason. Considering how tight the quarterback competition has appeared to be throughout the offseason, Hejny’s familiarity with Meacham and his system could have been just enough to give him the edge over Flores.
Meanwhile, Flores should still be able to show what he can do, known best for having a big arm and being a bit more traditional under center but still being mobile. If he can deliver some accurate passes and produce some explosive plays through the air, there’s no reason he can’t easily remain in the race for OSU’s QB1.
Overall, it could be critical for the Cowboys to find their starting quarterback in this season opener, and if Hejny can put together a solid performance after getting the starting nod, it could be enough for him to take over full-time for OSU’s trip to Oregon in Week 2.
Of course, the Cowboys can’t focus on what would be best for their matchup against a top 10 team going into Thursday’s matchup against UT Martin. With so many changes in the offseason, OSU simply needs to make some clear progress and prove that it’s on the right track after finishing 2024 on a nine-game losing streak.
Although there is still plenty to be determined in Week 1 and beyond, OSU at least knows who will be taking the first snaps against UT Martin.