OSU Baseball Winning Streak Ends, but Top Six Big 12 Tourney Seed in Sight

Oklahoma State baseball's winning streak was going to end at some point. If the goal was to remain in the race for a top six seed in the Big 12 Tournament, then the Cowboys’ trip to Arizona State was a successful one.

The Sun Devils ended the Cowboys’ eight-game Big 12 winning streak on Sunday with an 11-7 victory at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. ASU (34-17, 17-10 in Big 12) pulled ahead of Oklahoma State (33-18, 16-11) in the Big 12 standings, but only by one game. It only tightened the conference race for the top six seeds in the Big 12 Tournament, which comes with a significant boost to those teams that acquire one.

The Remaining Big 12 Race

Back-to-back



Stop us if you've heard this before - Meola follows Ritchie with a 💣#GoPokes pic.twitter.com/3Lz6JFO1d5 — OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) May 10, 2026

With three Big 12 games remaining, the Cowboys are one game behind both Arizona State and UCF for third place in the conference. The series victory over the Sun Devils gives Oklahoma State a valuable tie breaker. So does the Cowboys’ sweep of TCU last weekend. But, with the loss, the Cowboys fell into a tie for sixth place with TCU. Both the Cowboys and the Horned Frogs are just one game ahead of Cincinnati.

It will be hard for Oklahoma State to catch West Virginia, which is two games ahead and in second place. But there is plenty of seeding up for grabs going into the final weekend, and the Cowboys have an inviting matchup for its Big 12 series finale as Arizona comes to Stillwater on Thursday. The Wildcats are next-to-last in the Big 12 standings.

There is value in being a top six seed in the Big 12 Tournament, which begins on May 19 in Surprise, Ariz. The top six seeds receive byes and won't have to play until May 21. So long as the Cowboys remain among the top six seeds, they will get a couple of additional days to rest before they begin play to try and claim the Big 12 Tournament title and the automatic bid to the NCAA tournament that comes with it.

The Cowboys were behind from the start on Sunday as the Sun Devils took a 6-1 lead after three inning and never looked back, though OSU scored four runs in the ninth inning. OSU kept hitting home runs. Alex Conover went 3-for-4 with a home run, while Sebastian Norman, Kollin Ritchie and Aidan Meola also homered for OSU.

Oklahoma State at Arizona State

Where: Phoenix Municipal Stadium

Schedule, Results

Game 1: Oklahoma State 9, Arizona State 6

Game 2: Oklahoma State 13, Arizona State 6

Game 3: Arizona State 11, Oklahoma State 7

Records: Oklahoma State, 32-18 (15-11 in Big 12); Arizona State, 34-16 (16-10)

Remaining Games: at Oral Roberts, Tuesday; vs. Arizona, Thursday-Saturday