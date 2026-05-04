OSU Cowboys Baseball Sweep of TCU Changes Direction of Big 12 Race

The Oklahoma State Cowboys executed another incredible comeback on Sunday, rallying from an 8-1 deficit to beat TCU, 11-10, on Sunday in Stillwater, Okla.

In doing so, the Cowboys repositioned themselves in the Big 12 Conference baseball race just a bit.

The Cowboys are unlikely to catch Kansas, which is the top team in the league and six games ahead of OSU (31-17, 14-10 in Big 12). But, with the sweep, the Cowboys slid past the Horned Frogs (29-18, 13-11) and into fifth place in the league standings with six conference games to play.

Oklahoma State is now two games back of both West Virginia (16-8) and UCF (14-8) for fourth place in the standings. The Cowboys are now also five games clear of the final seed in the Big 12 Tournament, which starts on May 20 in Surprise, Ariz.

How Oklahoma State Won

Oklahoma State started Brennan Phillips on the mound, but the Horned Frogs torched him for seven runs and seven hits in 1.2 innings. From there, it was up to the bullpen to keep the game from getting any further out of hand. Up 8-1 after the top of the third, TCU appeared in control.

The Cowboys chipped away. In the third, Aidan Meola hit a two-run home run to cut the lead to 8-3. TCU scored another run the fourth and OSU answered with a three-run inning. Brock Thompson singled home Danny Wallace. Kollin Ritchie’s infield single scored Alex Conover. Meola singled again, this time driving home Thompson.

TCU still led 9-6 until the Cowboys went off in the sixth inning. Ritchie hit a home run, his fourth of the series, which drove in Conover. Then Meola hit a solo home run, followed by a solo home run by Campbell Smithwick, to give the Cowboys a 10-9 lead.

Avery Ortiz tacked on a fielder’s choice hit that scored Thompson in the eighth, which was important because TCU cut the lead to one run with a Rob Liddington Jr. RBI double. But Noah Wech claimed his sixth save of the season by ending the threat, part of a two-inning save. Cowboys reliever Zane Burns (3-1) claimed the win with three scoreless innings as OSU took the lead.

Meola went 3-for-5 with four RBI while Ritchie went 3-for-4 with three RBI. He had four home runs in the series.

TCU at Oklahoma State

Where: O’Brate Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Schedule and Results

Game 1: Oklahoma State 7, TCU 6

Game 2: Oklahoma State 9, TCU 2

Game 3: Oklahoma State 11, TCU 10

Records: Oklahoma State, 31-17 (14-10 in Big 12); TCU, 29-18 (13-11)

Remaining Schedule: at Arizona State, May 8-10; vs. Oral Roberts, May 12; vs. Arizona, May 14-16. The Big 12 baseball tournament begins on May 20 at Surprise Stadium in Surprise, Ariz.