Annie Molenhouse Wraps Oklahoma State Track Career as All-American

Annie Molenhouse already has a place in Oklahoma State women’s track and field history. She left one more mark last weekend in Eugene, Ore.

She competed in her final heptathlon at the NCAA Track and Field Championships at legendary Hayward Field. While she didn’t clear her career best in points she did finish in sixth place and came away with an honor she had never achieved before — first-team all-American.

OSU Women’s Track and Field at NCAA Championships

Molenhouse finished with 5,971 points. Her best finish was in the 800 meters, where she came in third with a time of 2:11.62. She also finished fourth in the 200 meters with a 23.79. Based on her finish, she was named a first-team all-American for the first time in her career.

Molenhouse won the 2025 Big 12 championship in the event. In this year’s Big 12 Championships she became the first Cowgirl to score more than 6,000 points in the event. Her 6,005 points were a new program record and career high.

The heptathlon includes the 100-meter hurdles, the high jump, the shot put, the long jump and the javelin, along with the 200- and 800-meter runs.

She also became the second Cowgirl to earn first team all-America honors in the event, joining Bailey Golden, who also placed sixth in 2024. Molenhouse was a second-team all-America selection in 2025.

The Cowgirls sent two hammer throwers to nationals, one of which was appearing there for the first time and one of which was appearing there for the last time.

Burklie Burton, a freshman, finished off the season with a 12th-place finish with a best of 65.28 meters. She is the future of the program in the discipline. Earlier this season she won the title at the Big 12 Track and Field championships with a personal-best of 67.99 meters. It was the second-longest throw in OSU history, the ninth-longest throw in NCAA outdoor competition in 2026 and it was the second-longest hammer throw for an under-20 athlete in U.S. history.

Rachel Neaves made her final appearance at nationals and came in 15th-place with a throw of 63.29 meters. Neaves and Burton were both named second-team all-America for their finishes. Neaves finished her career as a six-time all-Big 12 selection and with the third longest hammer throw in OSU history.

Kaylie Politza, another senior, placed 17th in the preliminaries of the 800 meters, did not reach the finals but earned honorable mention all-America honors after her time of 2:02.37. She was a nine-time all-Big 12 selection and two-time all-American.

Isca Chelangat, a sophomore, came in 22nd place in the 5,000 meters with a time of 16:04.00