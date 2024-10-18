Three Keys for Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 BYU
Down three-straight conference games, Oklahoma State now stares down the barrel of the undefeated BYU Cougars in a late Friday-night game.
The No. 13 Cougars are heavy favorites in the game, but OSU has put together some of its best performances with its back against the wall.
Here are three keys for the Cowboys to get a victory in Provo:
Establishing the Run Game
Oklahoma State ranks No. 127 out of 134 FBS teams in rushing yards per game at just 79.6, despite bringing back star back Ollie Gordon II and an experienced offensive line.
Without a consistent run game, the Pokes will be lucky to make a bowl game.
Head coach Mike Gundy has always made the run game a priority, and in order for this .500 OSU team to bounce back against BYU, they’re going to have to find that again.
Get Rangel Going Early
Despite new starting quarterback Garret Rangel having seen some playing time for the Cowboys both last year and this season, he’s yet to really find his groove.
In order for the sophomore slinger to find that against a good BYU team tonight, Gundy and co. will need to draw up some easy mid-range throws to get him going early.
If he can find his rhythm, the Cowboys may stand a chance on the road. If not, it could be a long night.
Limit Tyler Batty Pressures
Batty’s numbers don’t necessarily paint the full picture: he’s a force on the defensive line. And when he gets in a groove, the 6-foot-5, 275-pound DL can create all sorts of problems for opposing offenses.
With OSU rolling out Rangel as a starter for the first time this season, keeping Batty and BYU out of the backfield will be paramount to scoring points.
