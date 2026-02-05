Big 12 Investigating Reports of Anti-Mormon Chants at BYU-Oklahoma State Game

The Big 12 is looking into reports of anti-Mormon chants that were heard from the Oklahoma State student section during the Cowboys’ 99–92 win over the BYU Cougars at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday.

“The Big 12 Conference is aware of and is investigating reports of inappropriate chants that occurred during last night’s BYU-Oklahoma State Men’s Basketball game,” said Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark in a statement obtained by Sports Illustrated’s Kevin Sweeney. “All parties have been notified. The Conference has zero tolerance for behavior of this nature and will address the matter in accordance with Big 12 sportsmanship policies.”

BYU's Kevin Young addresses anti-Mormon chants after Cougars’ loss

BYU coach Kevin Young expressed disappointment with the incident while speaking to reporters after the game.

“There were some ‘F The Mormons’ chants tonight by the student section that I heard,” Young said, via Jackson Payne on X. “It was a great win for Oklahoma State University. I think their fans should be proud, but it would be great if some class was warranted.

Kevin Young on “F*** the Mormons” chants:



"I've got 4 small kids at home. I'm a Mormon. When I go home, they're gonna ask me about it. Again. There's just too much hate in the world... Let's use basketball to bring people together, not tear them apart"pic.twitter.com/LXdK2k9Fhs — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 5, 2026

“I got four small kids at home, I’m a Mormon, and when I go home, they’re going to ask me about it, the same way they asked me about it last year at Arizona. There’s too much hate in the world to be saying stuff like that,” Young said. “We’ve got enough problems in our world without going after people's religion and beliefs. ... This stuff is unwarranted.”

This isn't the first time an opposing team’s fans have directed a disrespectful chant aimed at BYU, a private university owned and operated by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Just last February, Arizona fans could be heard uttering an insensitive chant at BYU players as they headed off the court following an upset win over the Wildcats, a victory that was the culmination of a tense and emotional game that included multiple controversial calls. Arizona athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois later apologized in a statement. The chants were also heard during 2025 football games from fans of opposing teams in Cincinnati and Colorado, the latter of whom was fined $50,000 by the Big 12.

“I try to talk to our guys about being examples in the world,” Young said. “Like we can use basketball to really just bring people together and not tear people apart or something we talk about a lot, and, it's just disappointing.”

The defeat to Oklahoma State, which came despite a game-high 36 points from AJ Dybantsa, was BYU’s third straight and snapped a 22-game winning streak against unranked opponents. Meanwhile, the victory was Oklahoma State’s first Quad I win this season.

