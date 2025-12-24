Cowboy Hockey Set for Historic Outdoor Clash at Beaver Stadium

In a thrilling announcement that could be a groundbreaking achievement for club hockey teams everywhere, the Oklahoma State Cowboy Hockey team revealed plans for a landmark series against Penn State Club Hockey. The ACHA Division II Cowboys will face the Nittany Lions in a two-game set, highlighted by an outdoor game at the iconic West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium on January 29, 2026, followed by an indoor matchup at Pegula Ice Arena on January 30.

This rare opportunity places the young Oklahoma State program which was established in 2021, on one of college sports' grandest stages. Beaver Stadium, home to Penn State's legendary football team and the second-largest venue in America with over 106,000 seats, will transform into a frozen spectacle just days before the Nittany Lions' varsity men's and women's teams host their own high-profile outdoor doubleheader against Michigan State and Robert Morris on January 31.

For Cowboy Hockey, competing in the competitive ACHA DII landscape, this series represents a massive leap in visibility and experience. The team has built momentum in recent seasons, showcasing skill and determination against regional foes. Playing outdoors in the massive bowl of Beaver Stadium promises an unforgettable atmosphere, even if attendance is scaled for the club-level event.

The January 29 outdoor tilt will test the Cowboys against the elements and a passionate Penn State crowd, while the January 30 game shifts to the intimate, state-of-the-art Pegula Ice Arena, home of the varsity Nittany Lions. This back-to-back format offers Oklahoma State players a full immersion in "Hockey Valley," Penn State's renowned hockey culture.

Club president and players expressed excitement over the scheduling coup, noting it as a reward for the program's growth and a chance to inspire future recruits. Travel from Stillwater to State College will be an adventure, but one the team embraces for the exposure.

More details on ticketing, broadcast, and logistics are expected soon. For now, Cowboy Hockey faithful are marking calendars for what could be the program's defining moment—a chance to skate under the lights at Beaver Stadium and etch their name into an epic winter hockey weekend.

This cross-conference clash underscores the rising profile of ACHA hockey, bridging club programs with big-time venues. The Cowboys have proven early on this season that they have what it takes to one day be legitimate college hockey program. For now, they will enjoy the club ranks and patiently wait for the next major step. Go Pokes!