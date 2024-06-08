Cowboy Tennis Duo Earns All-American Honors
A couple of Oklahoma State’s best are earning national recognition for this season’s performance.
The Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced its All-American teams this week, including All-America honors for OSU’s doubles team of Tyler Zink and Isaac Becroft. This season, those two went 7-1 in their doubles matches, including wins against six ranked opponents.
The duo was an instrumental part of OSU’s success that landed them in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Doubles Championships. Although they could not make it further, they helped continue the positive momentum of the Cowboys’ tennis program. They also earned first-team All-Big 12 honors.
This season, OSU finished 18-10 before losing the Round of 32 to Ohio State in the Columbus Regional. Although the Cowboys were unable to rise toward the top of the Big 12 this season, they were a dominant team in Stillwater.
OSU went 12-5 at the Greenwood Tennis Center and will look to build on that next season. OSU’s goal was to make it back to Stillwater for the NCAA Championships, but a Sweet 16 appearance was not in the cards for OSU.
Next season, Becroft is expected to move to Court 1 for singles as the leader of OSU’s young squad. Departures of players, including Zink, will be a tough blow for the Cowboys, but the program is in a position to compete at a high level for the foreseeable future.
Beyond their success on the court, the Cowboys simply love playing tennis. OSU coach Dustin Taylor was complimentary of his team’s approach to the game throughout the season.
“It’s unreal because I really love tennis,” Becroft said. “I heard [Taylor] saying he needs to tell some people to stop playing, and I’m definitely one of those. The more I play, the better I feel.”
