Cowboys Insider: Oklahoma State Runners Dominate, Wrestling, Softball, Golf Commitments

While the Oklahoma State football team was losing to Tulsa, the Cowboys and Cowgirls cross country team was posting its first win of the season.

The teams were in action at the Cowboy Preview, and both the men and women won their respective events, which included a Bedlam Series win over Oklahoma.

The Cowboys, who were ranked No. 1 in the country going into this season, finished with 31 points, while Oklahoma was second (55 points), Tulsa was third (65 points) and Texas Tech was fourth (95 points).

Cowboys runners took five of the first nine places on the 5K course, with Laban Kipkemboi leading the way with a time of 15:13.4. He finished in third place. Following him were Oliver Patton (fifth, 15:16.8), Henry Dover (sixth, 15:18.6), Jacob Deacon (eighth, 15:25.9) and Nate Stadtlander (ninth, 15:26.6).

The Cowgirls, ranked No. 17 in the country, won their event with 26 points, followed by Oklahoma (61), Tulsa (73) and Texas Tech (76).

The Cowgirls closed ranks on the rest of the field as they took five of the top eight places, led by Victoria Lagat (10:18.9), who finished second. Behind her were Gentry Turner (fourth, 10:29.1), Adelynn Rodriguez (fifth, 10:32.4), Autumn Michalski (seventh, 10:44.5) and Mandeep Sangha (eighth, 10:47.5).

Next up for OSU is the 88th annual Cowboy Jamboree on Sept. 26 in Stillwater at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course.

Wrestling Lands Top Commitment

Head coach David Taylor and his program landed another top prep commit before the Labor Day weekend began.

Gage Lohr announced his commitment to the Cowboys on social media. Lohr, from South Dakota, has won four state titles and wrestles at the 157-pound class. He’s lost 15 matches in his high school career. He went 32-2 last season as a junior.

A verbal commitment is non-binding. The earliest he can sign with OSU is during the early signing period in November. He is the fifth wrestler to commit to the Cowboys this cycle.

Softball Lands Peyton Cleary

The Cowgirls landed a commitment as Peyton Cleary announced her commitment to the program via social media.

The Class of 2028 player from Kansas City plays for Liberty North High School and was on campus at Stillwater toward the end of August. She is ranked among the top 110 recruits in the country by Softball America’s Rule 42 site.

Golf Gets Commitment from Jaden Soong

The Oklahoma State men’s golf team picked up what appears to be its fourth commitment for the Class of 2028 with Jaden Soong. He plays golf for St. Francis High School in Flintridge, Calif. His school congratulated him for his commitment on social media.

He is the No. 2 ranked player in the Rolex AJGA national rankings and won the Boys Junior PGA Championship in July.