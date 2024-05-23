Cowgirl Soccer Adds Kansas Graduate Transfer
Oklahoma State has added some more talent for next season.
OSU women’s soccer announced on Thursday that Kansas graduate transfer Kate Dreyer. A staple of the Jayhawks’ teams throughout her career, Dreyer adds an abundance of Big 12 experience as a defender and midfielder.
She started 44 games over her four seasons at Kansas. Dreyer has also made multiple All-Big 12 Academic First Teams.
Throughout her career, she has scored four goals on 36 shots, including 14 shots on goal. Last season, Dreyer played 740 minutes, the second-fewest of her career. She played 25 minutes in Kansas’ loss at OSU in 2023.
Before beginning her career with Kansas in 2020, Dreyer went to high school at Cascia Hall Prep in Tulsa, where she was a three-star recruit. Back in Oklahoma, Dreyer can help the Cowgirls compete for a Big 12 title.
Last season, OSU went 12-8, finishing with a loss to Oklahoma in the first round of the Big 12 Championship. Although the team struggled throughout the season, Neal Patterson Stadium was a bright spot for the team as it went 9-1 at home.
With a 5-5 conference record, OSU will look to turn its fates around next season. After a strong 11-2, OSU’s season fell apart, but next season could be a different story.
OSU coach Colin Carmichael’s team could use an addition like this to help the team achieve its goals next season.
"We are so excited to welcome Kate home to OSU, and I can't wait to start working with her in August," Carmichael said. "Kate is a very talented player and an exceptional student-athlete. She has the ability to play both in the midfield and on the back line, and she brings a massive amount of experience of competing in the Big 12, which will be a huge benefit to our team."
