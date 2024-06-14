OSU Softball: Cowgirls Add Baylor Transfer Pitcher
Oklahoma State continues to load up for next season.
On Friday, Baylor transfer RyLee Crandall announced her commitment to OSU via social media. Crandall spent her first two seasons with the Bears, starring for them as a pitcher.
Last season, Crandall appeared in 37 games, starting 28, and pitched 155.1 innings. She had an ERA of 3.20 while striking out 112 batters and allowing 151 hits. Facing 676 batters, she split her time at pitcher with Aliyah Binford and those two combined to make a versatile pitching duo.
Helping Baylor finish 36-23, Crandall’s team was a win away from making the Women’s College World Series.
As a freshman, Crandall pitched 130.2 innings in 36 appearances, starting 23 games. With a 33-15 record throughout her first two seasons, Crandall was a star early in her career.
In 2023, she allowed 121 hits and struck out 85 batters, and opponents' batting average was .245. At Baylor, Crandall had 19 complete games and made the 2023 Big 12 All-Freshman Team.
Her success last season included a March win against OSU, in which she shut out the Cowgirls and allowed only one hit.
With coach Kenny Gajewski at the helm, OSU is having its most successful stretch in school history. With a fifth consecutive trip to the Women’s College World Series in 2024, additions like Crandall can help the Cowgirls continue their success and perhaps, win the program’s first national championship.
Gajewski has already been busy in the transfer portal this offseason. Signing former Washington pitcher Ruby Meylan and NC State transfer catcher Amanda Hasler, OSU looks poised to be near the top of the Big 12 and in the national picture again next season.
