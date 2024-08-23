Cowgirl Soccer Remains Unbeaten With Bedlam Victory
And it ends with State.
On Thursday night, Oklahoma State women’s soccer beat Oklahoma 1-0 at Neal Patterson Stadium in Stillwater. The Cowgirls moved to 3-0 this season with an impressive Bedlam victory, with players turning coach Colin Carmichael's hair orange after the win. The win also moved OSU to 32-10-5 in the Bedlam series.
The No. 17 Cowgirls had their fair share of struggles in the match, but only one number matters in the end. Freshman Bella Pierotti found the net in her third career game to mark her first collegiate goal. That score came in the 39th minute, with Taryn Thibeau assisting.
The Cowgirls were on the wrong end of almost every stat in the game. OU outshot OSU 17-4, but each team had only three shots on goal. Grace Gordon’s two saves helped the Cowgirls hold their opponent scoreless for the third straight time to open the season. That marks the first time since 2012 that OSU has not allowed a goal through three matches.
OSU also had 15 fouls to OU’s 11 and had only four corner kicks to OU’s nine. Despite those challenges, OSU powered through to grind out a win.
The Cowgirls have been dominant in the all-time series against the Sooners, which has been especially true over the past few seasons. OSU has lost only twice in the past 16 meetings, with Thursday’s win marking the seventh straight win in Stillwater.
After wins against Nebraska and Oral Roberts to open the season, the Cowgirls have continued their winning ways with the rivalry win. As OSU looks to improve its 12-8 record from 2023, it will try to remain unbeaten in its next match at Central Arkansas on Sunday afternoon.
