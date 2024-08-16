Cowgirl Soccer Uses Strong Second Half to Upset No. 6 Nebraska
Oklahoma State opened the 2024 season with an impressive victory.
On Thursday night, OSU women’s soccer beat No. 6 Nebraska 2-0 in Lincoln in the season opener. The game marked Nebraska’s first loss at Hibner Stadium since early September 2023.
At halftime, the match was still scoreless, but the Cowgirls would soon have an answer. In the 67th minute, Lexi Lee scored a goal for OSU, with Laudan Wilson and Xcaret Pineda assisting. It did not take an entire match for Lee to match her goal total from last season, after scoring once in her freshman season.
Another sophomore helped extend the Cowgirls' lead a few minutes later as Adelhia Ghonda notched their second goal of the night. After scoring twice last season, Ghonda earned her third career goal in the 75th minute, with an assist from Reganne Morris.
Grace Gordon had four saves to kick off her second season in Stillwater to help keep Nebraska scoreless. The Cowgirls took nine fewer shots than Nebraska but managed to make them count.
OSU’s win was its first against a top 10 opponent since beating No. 4 West Virginia in 2020, and it was the team’s first on the road since beating No. 6 Penn State in 2019.
After beating Tulsa 5-1 in an exhibition, the Cowgirls are officially 1-0 with their win against Nebraska. A marked improvement from last season, when the Cowgirls began 2-0 but dropped their first road match against Missouri State.
As the Cowgirls look to improve from their 12-win campaign in 2023, they will host Oral Roberts in the home opener on Sunday at Neal Patterson Stadium.
