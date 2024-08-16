Oklahoma State Wrestler Jordan Williams Dismissed After Most Recent Arrest
Early Wednesday morning, Oklahoma State wrestler Jordan Williams was arrested by OSU PD for the second time in less than a year.
As a result of his most recent arrest, Williams was dismissed from the Cowboys wrestling team, according to a statement from Pokes head coach David Taylor.
“Jordan Williams is no longer part of the Cowboy Wrestling program due to a rules violation,” Taylor said. “We wish him well as he moves forward.”
On Thursday, Williams made a social media post on Instagram acknowledging his dismissal.
"Yes, it happened," Williams wrote. "I would like to apologize to everyone that supports me. I made a mistake and I can't go back and change that and also I'm doing well!! Also wanted to say thank you Oklahoma State!!"
According to public records, Williams was arrested by OSU PD on Wednesday at 2:07 a.m. in Parking Lot 4 on the north side of Gallagher-Iba Arena for public intoxication and malicious injury to property.
The incident comes nearly a year after OSU PD arrested Williams for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol on August 16, 2023, according to court documents.
As a true freshman in 2022-23, Williams wrestled in three events, finishing the season with an 8-7 record. Last year as a redshirt freshman, Williams managed to earn a starting spot in Oklahoma State's lineup at 149-pounds, notching a 17-9 season record en route to a second place finish at the Big 12 Championships.
The talented wrestler came to OSU after spending three seasons of his high school career at Collinsville (OK), where he took home a trio of state titles. As a senior, Williams transferred to Owasso (OK) and took second place at the state championships.
The former Cowboys' standout will now look for a new home after two promising years in Stillwater.
