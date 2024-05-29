Cowgirl Tennis Adds Georgia Transfer, Former Top Five Recruit
After a dominant season, Oklahoma State is adding some more talent.
This season, OSU women’s tennis spent most of the season ranked No. 1 and entered the NCAA Tournament undefeated. However, a Sweet 16 loss to Tennessee ended the Cowgirls' hopes of winning a national title.
It has not taken long for OSU coach Chris Young to revamp the roster going into next season. According to Parsa Nemati, OSU has received a verbal commitment from Georgia transfer Gracie Epps.
Epps was a freshman at Georgia last season, playing in five matches throughout the year. Epps went 3-2 in singles and 1-2 in doubles play.
Originally from Norman, Epps entered her collegiate career as the fourth-ranked American player in the 2023 recruiting class. Adding a blue-chip prospect to one of the best teams in the country could lead to another impressive season for the Cowgirls.
Epps entered the portal in late April after Georgia won the SEC Championship.
“To my teammates, I wish y’all the best,” Epps said in an Instagram post. “We had our ups and downs for sure but I truly wish nothing but the most amazing things for y’all! God has blessed me with the opportunity to be apart of this team for the year that I was here. It truly gave me an understanding of knowing who I am and who I’m not.
“To all the staff that made everything possible, y’all are truly so amazing and I couldn’t be more grateful to have worked with y’all!”
Epps will get an opportunity to play with another great team in Stillwater and try to help the Cowgirls win their first national championship. After a dominant season in 2024, it appears OSU will continue to be a contender moving forward.
