Cowgirl Tennis Announces Hiring of Associate Head Coach Henner Nehles
Oklahoma State will have a familiar face on its coaching staff next season.
On Saturday, OSU women’s tennis announced the hiring of Henner Nehles as associate head coach. Nehles previously held the same role in his first stint with the team in 2019.
That season, Nehles helped the Cowgirls go 21-8 and make it to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. After leaving OSU, Nehles has spent time as a USTA national coach and mentored professional players Ann Li and Katie Volynets.
Before arriving in Stillwater in 2019, Nehles had already served as a USTA national coach and was the 2016 Team USA Developmental Coach of the Year. Before coaching with USTA, Nehles was at UNLV, where he was an assistant coach for the women’s team in 2006.
He also played at UNLV prior to beginning his coaching career, earning All-Mountain West honors three times. He was also named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year in 2005.
As he joins coach Chris Young’s staff, Nehles will look to help build on one of the best seasons in OSU history. In 2024, OSU spent much of the season as the top team in the country and was the top seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Entering postseason play undefeated, the Cowgirls took a 29-0 record into the Sweet 16 before Tennessee upset them in Stillwater to end the season. Still, the Cowgirls won the ITA Indoor National Championship and earned the Big 12 title.
"I am very excited to welcome Henner back to our program," Young said. "He is widely regarded as one of the best developmental coaches in our game and our players will benefit from his knowledge. He had a big impact on our program in just one year previously and I look forward to joining forces again."
