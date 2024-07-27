What Does NiJaree Canady's Transfer to Texas Tech Mean for Oklahoma State?
Last week, former Stanford superstar and 2024 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year NiJaree Canady announced her transfer to Texas Tech.
The move instantly makes the Red Raiders a contender in the Big 12 and potentially the national scene, even after TTU went 29-21 overall and 8-16 in conference play in 2024.
After national powerhouses Oklahoma and Texas left for the SEC, Oklahoma State was in good position to win the conference for the second time in school history. While the Cowgirls took down both the Longhorns and Sooners in regular season series last year, the former Big 12 members still squared off in the conference championship and the national title.
With the two elite programs no longer in the conference, though, Kenny Gajewski and OSU have a clear path to a Big 12 title and another trip to the Women's College World Series in Oklahoma City.
With Canady, former Louisiana head coach Gerry Glasco and a number of transfers, including former Cowgirl Katie Lott, now in Lubbock, however, the Red Raiders could challenge the Pokes in 2025. Under Glasco, the Ragin Cajuns won four consecutive Sun Belt titles and even defeated the Sooners in Norman last season.
Under Glasco's tutelage, Texas Tech's additions should gel into a solid roster headlined by Canady, who was one of the best players in the sport as a sophomore last year.
While Gajewski and company won't have to face about OU and Texas in the conference tournament this season, the Red Raiders' transformation has created a new foe in Oklahoma State's hunt for another Big 12 title.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.