Cowgirl Tennis Star Gracie Epps Shining On and Off the Court
Oklahoma State sophomore Gracie Epps is finally back where she belongs. Epps is a native of Norman, Oklahoma, and was one of the most sought-after high school tennis players in the class of 2023. She was a blue-chip prospect who was ranked No. 4 in America. Epps recently sat down with OK State on SI to talk about her first full season with the Cowgirls.
You initially chose Georgia out of high school where you were one of the top blue chip players in the country. How has this year been different since joining the Cowgirls?
"This year has been incredibly different from Georgia. The team is actually close here and is supportive of each other, which is never something I experienced at UGA. The coaching staff is also very different. [OSU coach Chris Young] is very kind and generous but also teaches us all so much about life. He is humble and genuine with everything he does. Our assistant coach is the same way, and they are the best duo and the best coaches in college tennis, in my opinion. The environment is very different from UGA in general. The school is very family-based, and everyone supports each other. I couldn't have picked a better school to call home than OSU."
Many argue that you are one of the greatest prep tennis players to come out of Oklahoma. Does that bring any added pressure to your collegiate career?
"It doesn't add pressure in a bad way. I built a name for myself, and I know that I put myself in a good position with what others expect out of me. I love pressure, and I love competing. I thrive with being gritty. Getting to play for my teammates and coaches pushes me to not focus on external pressures but to exceed what I can do."
I’ve noticed that the Pokes have a die hard fan base. How has it been returning to your home state fans?
"It has been such a blessing coming back to Oklahoma to play. The fan base is incredible and loyal and true. Being back in the state has allowed my family to come to my matches, my friends come to watch, and so many others who have watched me grow up. It has been such a surreal experience."
Walk us through a match day in the life of Gracie Epps
"My match days are pretty relaxed compared to most other players. I don't like to overthink or overdo things before I play. I wake up, have a small breakfast. After I eat, I usually will have a coffee of any sort and then I get in the word. I read my Bible, and I pray for a bit. I turn on some worship music and try to relax my mind. I then call my boyfriend before I leave for the courts. Once I get to the courts, I stretch and do stuff to warm up my shoulder and other parts that may be hurting, and then I start the team warmup. During the hitting warmup, always find ways to dance and let loose. I think letting myself enjoy the pre-match helps me to get my mind ready to compete."
I hear you have an interesting career path. Can you tell us what you will be doing once you graduate college?
"I do have a different career path than most. Once I graduate, I won't be playing tennis anymore. I will be coaching tennis for a bit. I am getting my degree in psychology, but I will only use that degree, most likely, to help with the kids I will be working with on the court. My dream at the end of the day is to be a mom and a loving wife. I want to be able to serve others and maybe one day go into ministry. No matter what I do, I want to praise and serve the Lord to the best of my abilities. My career path is different, but I can still use my platform to touch others, even if I am not playing tennis anymore."