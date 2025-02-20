Cowgirl Tennis With Opportunity to Earn Signature Wins This Weekend
Oklahoma State hasn’t replicated its 2024 campaign, but it can get back on track over the next few days.
OSU women’s tennis had arguably its best season in program history last year. In 2024, the Cowgirls dominated throughout the season and won a Big 12 Championship en route to a 29-0 start. However, their season would end with an upset loss in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament against Tennessee.
Although it was a disappointing finish, the Cowgirls were ranked No. 1 for most of the season and entered the NCAA Tournament as the top overall seed and clear favorite, considering the tournament was in Stillwater. With OSU coach Chris Young’s team coming off of an all-time great season, expectations were high entering 2025.
OSU has yet to find the magic that defined its 2024 season over the first several weeks. Most recently playing in the ITA Indoor National Championships, the Cowgirls fell to Texas and LSU while beating host team Illinois in between. Along with a loss at Auburn just before heading to Illinois, OSU sits at 6-3 heading into this weekend.
The Cowgirls still have an unbeaten mark in their home matches. However, they will need to turn around their struggles away from Stillwater before it is too late to recover.
On Friday, OSU will face No. 5 Michigan in Ann Arbor. OSU’s matchup against the Wolverines will be the first since the teams met in the finals of the ITA Indoor National Championship last season. The Cowgirls won that and set the stage for the rest of their impressive season.
While Michigan will be an incredibly tough matchup, the Cowgirls will then face No. 9 Ohio State in Columbus on Sunday. Entering the matches at No. 16 in the ITA rankings, OSU will need to prove it belongs among the best teams in the country.
While the Cowgirls lost some of the key members of their 29-1 team from last season, they have been able to replenish with more firepower and still returned some of the top players, such as Ange Oby Kajuru, Anastasiya Komar and Lucia Peyre.
While replicating an undefeated regular season is nearly impossible, OSU has set the standard of being among the best in the nation, and it will get to prove itself on a big stage over the next few days.
