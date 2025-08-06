Cowgirl Trio Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls are rolling into the 2025 soccer season with momentum, and three of their own—midfielders Xcaret Pineda and Laudan Wilson, along with defender Jazmin Brown—have earned spots on the Preseason All-Big 12 Soccer Team, as voted by the conference’s head coaches. This trio’s selection signals Oklahoma State's intent to make waves in a stacked 16-team league.
Xcaret Pineda - Midfielder
Xcaret Pineda, a senior from Bolingbrook, Illinois, is no stranger to the spotlight. A 2023 All-Big 12 Second Team honoree, she started all 20 games last season, anchoring the midfield with six goals and five assists. Pineda's 17 points on the year were good enough for second place on the team.
Her 60 shots, 25 on goal and two game-winners helped prove that she could be a primetime player. This spring, Pineda’s shift to a more attacking role has coaches excited about her potential to fill the void left by leading scorer Logan Heausler’s transfer. With her potential increased offensive role, the former Eclipse Select ECNL star is poised to dominate.
Laudan Wilson - Midfielder
Laudan Wilson, a junior from Osawatomie, Kansas, burst onto the scene as a freshman in 2023, earning Big 12 All-Freshman Team honors. Last season, she tied for the team lead with six assists, including a record-setting three in her Big 12 debut at Iowa State. A team captain who started 14 of 17 games, Wilson’s three goals and playmaking ability made her a linchpin in OSU’s offense, which racked up 34 goals. Her No. 29 ranking on TopDrawerSoccer’s Freshmen Top 100 and ECNL All-American pedigree underscore what may be brewing in Stillwater.
Jazmin Brown - Defender
Jazmin Brown, a lockdown defender, rounds out the All-Big 12 trio. The redshirt sophomore from Prosper, Texas, earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors in 2024, bolstering a backline that allowed just six goals all season. Brown's role in OSU’s 14-5-3 campaign, which included a fifth-place Big 12 finish and an NCAA Tournament berth, showed her worth to the program. Brown’s ability to shut down opposing attacks makes her a cornerstone for 2025.
Despite being picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll, the Oklahoma State trio of Pineda, Wilson and Brown has the Pokes dreaming big. With 14 wins last season—the most since 2019—and a balanced squad, the Oklahoma State Cowgirls are hoping to get back to the NCAA Tournament. Behind some potential superstars this season, the Cowgirls believe this could be the year.