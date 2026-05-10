OSU Cowgirls Golf Preview: NCAA Regionals Tee Off at Chapel Hill

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls golf team is seeking another appearance in the NCAA Championships as they open regional action in North Carolina on Monday.

The Cowgirls will be the No. 4 seed in the regional as they attempt to be one of the five teams to advance at the UNC Finley Golf Club in Chapel Hill, N.C.

OSU has had a great season going into North Carolina. The Cowgirls have won three tournaments, finished in the Top 3 five times and in the Top 5 eight times with a record of 104-39-1 (.726).

Oklahoma State is ranked No. 20 in the country and has faced six of the schools in the field, with a record of 6-3. That includes finishing ahead of both Mississippi State and Virginia in previous events.

Here is a preview of the event.

Oklahoma State Women’s Golf Preview

Chapel Hil Regional

When: Monday-Wednesday

Where: UNC Finley Golf Club, Chapel Hill, N.C.

Course Yardage, Par: 6,177 yards, Par 70

Top 4 Seeds: No. 1 Texas, No. 2 North Carolina, No. 3 Mississippi State, No. 4 Oklahoma State.

Remaining Field: Kent State, Virginia, Michigan State, NC State, High Point, Furman, Richmond and Howard.

Who Advances: The top five teams will earn a trip to the NCAA championship tournament from May 22-27 at the Omni La Costa Resort and Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

OSU’s Last Tournament: The Cowgirls finished tie for fourth place in the Big 12 championships.

About Oklahoma State

This is not foreign territory for the Cowgirls. They have been to NCAA Championships each of the past five years, so they’re used to getting out of regionals. If OSU advances it will be on the performance of two key players — Marta Silchenko and Ellie Bushnell.

Silcenko, a Latvia native, was just named to the international team for the Palmer Cup this summer. She is ranked No. 28 in the NCAA Division I individual rankings and No. 61 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, both career-highs. She leads the team with a 71.35 stroke average and a +0.1 average scoring against par. She also has a team-best seven Top 10 finishes in tournaments this season.

Bushnell had the best score for Oklahoma State at the Big 12 Tournament, finishing in a tie for fifth and earning All-Big 12 Tournament honors, along with Silchenko and Summer Lee. Bushnell was one of only a handful of players to finish the 54-hole event under par. She leads the Cowgirls with 109 birdies and her 73.06 stroke average is a career best.

Lee and Yu-Chu Chen were the other two Cowgirls whose scores were taken in all three rounds of the Big 12 Tournament. The remaining members of the team are Tarapath Panya and Grace Kilcrease.