Former Oklahoma State Athlete Places Top Five at Paris Olympic Games
Over the past few weeks, athletes from around the globe have convened in France to compete on the world's highest stage.
Among these elite competitors is a handful of former Oklahoma State athletes, one of which finished in the top five in his event earlier this week.
Jacob Fincham-Dukes, a 27-year-old from North Yorkshire, England, placed fifth in the long jump on Tuesday representing Great Britain.
The former Cowboy recorded a jump of 8.14 meters (over 26 feet and seven inches) to beat out the other seven finalists in the event. Greece's Miltiadis Tentoglou took home the gold medal with an 8.48-meter jump.
The longest jump of Fincham-Dukes' career measured at 8.45 meters back in March of 2022.
Fincham-Dukes' top five finish is the highest any former OSU athlete has placed at the Olympic Games while competing as an individual.
Seminole, OK, product and former Pokes' star J.W. Mashburn helped the United States to a gold medal in the 4x400-meter relay at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne, Australia.
With his stint at the Olympic Games now over, Fincham-Dukes will return to his life in Texas, where he works as a health and safety compliance manager at ISN.
During his time at Oklahoma State, Fincham-Dukes also ran the 4x100-meter dash, earning All-Big 12 honors in 2018. The Harrogate, England, product was also a two-time All-Big 12 selection, Big 12 Outdoor Champion and two-time All-American in the long jump during his time in Stillwater.
Fincham-Dukes also holds the Oklahoma State long jump record with a leap of 7.96 meters.
