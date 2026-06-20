How to Watch Wyndham Clark, Oklahoma State Golfers in U.S. Open Third Round

The third round of the U.S. Open will be bookended by Oklahoma State Cowboys.

After the first two rounds of action at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club, four OSU players made the cut. Three are former Cowboys now in the professional ranks. The other is Eric Lee, a current Cowboy who was one of a handful of amateurs to make the cut.

Entering Saturday’s third round two of them are in the top four spots in the event and will play in the final two groups. Wyndham Clark leads the field by four shots after a stellar 36 holes in which he shot 7-under. Sam Stevens — who unlike Clark has never won a major or PGA Tour event — is part of a trio that are four shots back with plenty of golf to play.

Meanwhile, Lee and Peter Uihlein will be among the first three groups to tee off on Saturday.

Here is how to watch the third round, when those four players will tee off and some storylines to follow.

How To Watch OSU in U.S. Open

Sam Stevens. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Saturday’s third round can be seen on three different networks (all times central). USA will carry the first two hours of coverage from 8-10 a.m. NBC will carry the rest of the coverage from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or when the round ends. The round will also be simulcast on Peacock for those that use streaming services.

Some featured groups will be on USOpen.com and in the USGA App. Current OSU star Eric Lee will be part of one of the featured groups on Saturday morning.

U.S. Open radio can be heard from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at USOpen.com or the USGA app.

Fans can also follow along for live updates on Saturday at our Oklahoma State on SI U.S. Open tracker.

Saturday’s Tee Times

Peter Uihlein. | John (Jack) Power-Imagn Images

Here are the tee times for those pairings that feature current or former Oklahoma State players:

Eric Lee (a), Chris Gotterup — 7:11 a.m. CT

Peter Uihlein, Caleb Surratt — 7:22 a.m. CT

Sam Stevens, Xander Schauffele — 1:34 p.m. CT

Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick — 1:45 p.m. CT

Storylines to Watch

Wyndham Clark Going For Two: Wyndham Clark won the 2023 U.S. Open, putting him among the club of players that have won one major championship. Now that he’s in the pole position with 36 holes left, he could join a more exclusive club.

Only 89 players in the history of golf have won at least two professional majors. One of them is directly behind him — Xander Schauffele — who will play with Sam Stevens on Saturday.

Also, if he wins at Shinnecock Hills, he will become the 24th player in history to win the U.S. Open twice.

Sam Stevens’ Future: Stevens has never been this close to a major before. Even if he doesn’t win, there is plenty at stake for him.

A Top 10 finish would exempt him for next year’s U.S. Open and likely the other three majors. It would also give him more momentum when he returns to the PGA Tour to play his way into the FedEx Cup, where he is ranked No. 60. He’s trying to stay inside the Top 70 to make the Cup later this year. He can get FedEx Cup points out of a big finish here.

His FedEx Cup ranking has him all but locked in for the PGA Tour next year. But a high finish her could springboard him to his first PGA Tour win, which would bring him more exemptions and make his professional life easier.

Eric Lee Chasing a Medal: Lee can’t profit from this weekend, but he can chase the low amateur medal.

Lee was one of five amateurs to make the cut, and he did so on the cut line. He’s four shots back of Ryder Cowan, who is even par for the tournament. A low amateur run is in Lee’s wheelhouse. He’s been consistent for the first two days at Shinnecock Hills and has the type of game that plays well on that type of course.

The low amateur at a major get an invitation to the Open Championship, next year’s Masters and next year’s U.S. Open, assuming the player remains an amateur.