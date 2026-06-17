Oklahoma State Live Score Updates from 2026 U.S. Open Golf Championship

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will be represented by nearly 10 players at the 2026 U.S. Open golf championship at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton N.Y.

The 72-hole event, from Thursday through Sunday, will crown the next national champion in the third major championship of 2026. There are six former Cowboys and three current Cowboys in the tournament, led by 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark and current NCAA medalist Preston Stout.

Throughout the weekend Oklahoma State golf fans can check here for updates on the event from a Cowboys perspective, including tee times, video and results. The most recent update will be directly below.

Thursday’s Tee Times

The Oklahoma State golfers that will be teeing off in the 126th U.S. Open on Thursday include a group made up entirely of OSU players. The order of those tee times is below (all times central, OSU players in bold, *-denotes current OSU player participating as amateur, players begin at either No. 1 or No. 10):

Ethan Fang*, Jayden Schaper and Jackson Suber — 5:46 a.m. (No. 1)

Peter Uihlein, Sam Stevens, Eric Lee* — 5:57 a.m. (No. 10)

Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger and Keegan Bradley — 6:41 a.m. (No. 1)

Alex Noren, Maverick McNealy and Sepp Straka — 7:03 a.m. (No. 10)

Preston Stout*, Davis Thompson and David Puig — 12:14 p.m. (No. 1)

Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick — 12:25 p.m. (No. 10)

Wyndham Clark, Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland — 12:36 p.m. (No. 10)

The tee times have been set for the second round on Friday. Players tee off in reverse order and on the other tee from Thursday. Those tee times include:

Preston Stout*, Davis Thompson and David Puig — 6:19 p.m. (No. 10)

Viktor Hovland, Bryson DeChambeau, Matt Fitzpatrick — 6:30 a.m. (No. 1)

Wyndham Clark, Dustin Johnson, Gary Woodland — 6:41 a.m. (No. 1)

Ethan Fang*, Jayden Schaper and Jackson Suber — 11:41 a.m. (No. 10)

Peter Uihlein, Sam Stevens, Eric Lee* — 11:52 a.m. (No. 1)

Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger and Keegan Bradley — 12:36 a.m. (No. 10)

Alex Noren, Maverick McNealy and Sepp Straka — 12:58 p.m. (No. 1)