Former Oklahoma State Star Wyndham Clark Dominating The U.S. Open

It was going to be an early morning for Wyndham Clark at the U.S. Open regardless of the suspension of his first round.

Clark wrapped up his second day of action at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club by finishing up the final two holes of his first round early Friday morning and then teeing off almost immediately after his round to play his second round.

He left the course early Friday afternoon with a second-round 69, a 36-hole score of 7-under and a four-shot lead on the field with half of the field waiting to tee off.

It puts Clark squarely in control as he attempts to claim a second U.S. Open title.

Wyndham Clark’s Second Round

WYNDHAM CLARK! ONE MORE!



Birdie at the last to take a 4-shot lead into the clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/2TF75HVvm7 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 19, 2026

After parring out to finish off a 6-under 64 — the first 64 in U.S. Open history at Shinnecock Hills — Clark teed off on the front nine to begin round two and parred each of the first eight holes.

Per reporters on the ground, conditions were tougher than Thursday. The wind shifted into a new direction, the pins were in more strategically difficult places and greens were drying out with lower humidity. It was probably to his advantage that he was done early, given the conditions.

His only blemish on the front side was a bogey on No. 9, a 480-yard par-4. He reached the green in two and had a long putt that lipped out the right side of the cup and leaked about five feet from the hole. The would-be birdie turned into a bogey after his par putt burned the left edge of the cup.

It didn’t take him long to get the shot back. On the back nine he made back-to-back birdies on Nos. 12 and 13 to move him to 7-under for the event. On No. 12 he dropped a 157-yard approach shot about 10 feet below the hole and made the birdie on the 478-yard par-4. Then, on 13, a 366-yard par 4, his tee shot with a long iron went left and found the fescue down the fairway, putting him in trouble.

ANOTHER ONE! 💪



Wyndham Clark now 7 under and in control in Round 2. pic.twitter.com/lar7Bg5MdL — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 19, 2026

He punched out of the fescue, and his approach found the high side of the green well left of the pin, but the ball swung back to the hole leaving him a long downhill putt. Clark made the birdie, a putt that started right, swung back and straightened out into the hole.

He gave that shot back on No. 16, a 615-yard par-5. His tee shot found a bunker and his shot of the bunker found another bunker. He punched out his third shot from an awkward stance. His fourth shot finished 20 feet below the hole, but his par putt missed well right of the cup.

🍳 for Clark.



He's in some trouble on 16. pic.twitter.com/axK8SyOJLL — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 19, 2026

On the final hole, he posted a birdie to finish with his second under par round of the event.

Two other players with OSU ties played in the morning. Viktor Hovland, a former Cowboys star, shot a 1-under 69 that put him 5-over for the tournament. He left the course tied for 89th and unlikely to make the cut. Current Big 12 and NCAA champion Preston Stout shot a second-round 7-over 77 and was 9-over for the tournament. He left the course well off the cut line, which is the Top 60 and ties.