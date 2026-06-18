Sam Stevens Shines as Oklahoma State Gets Early U.S. Open Contender

Sam Stevens has never won a major championship. He’s never been particularly close. But he shot himself into contention at the U.S. Open during Thursday’s first round.

Stevens, who played at Oklahoma State for four seasons from 2014-18 before turning professional, turned in a 2-under 68 after the first round at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton N.Y.

With an early tee time and little attention, he left the course in the early afternoon tied for the lead with one of the best players in the world right now, Rory McIlroy, along with Ben James.

He was one of nine current or former OSU players in the field, many of which were still on the course when his round was complete.

Sam Stevens’ First Round at Shinnecock Hills

What a start to the U.S. Open for Sam Stevens.



A 2-under 68 with six (!) birdies, most in the field. pic.twitter.com/IIYDRxh8a5 — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 18, 2026

Stevens played in a group with two other players with OSU ties — former start Peter Uihlein and currents Cowboys player Eric Lee, who is one of three OSU amateurs in the event. The trio teed off 5:57 a.m. central on the back nine.

He didn’t get off to a great start. He posted a double-bogey on the 408-yard par-4 10th as his approach came up short of a bunker. But he bounced right back on No. 11 and birdied the par-3 11th. He spent the rest of the round trying to get back to even par. He posted a bogey on No. 13, a 367-yard par-4, but birdied the back nine’s other par-3, No. 17, which played at 185 yards on Thursday.

After making the turn to the front side, Stevens caught fire. He birdies three of the first five holes on the front side, which moved him from 1-over par to 2-under par for the round. The only blemish on the back side as a bogey on No. 8, a 439-yard par-4. He followed that with a birdie on his final hole, the 479-yard par-3 ninth, moving him back to 2-under for the round.

The last former Cowboys player to win the U.S. Open was Wyndham Clark in 2023. He is also in the field but teed off later in the day.

Stevens has yet to win on the PGA Tour but has a pair of Top 10 finishes this season at the American Express Championships and the Houston Open, the latter of which was a fifth-place finish. He’s only missed two cuts this season, coming at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Memorial.

Entering the U.S. Open he was No. 60 in FedEx Cup points and No. 54 in the World Golf Rankings.