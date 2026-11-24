Jordyn Raney stunned college wrestling observers by beating defending NCAA champion and Stanford star Aden Valencia on Sunday.

The Oklahoma State freshman wasn’t ranked this week by either FloWrestling or Intermat. But he was named the Big 12 wrestler of the week by the league’s coaches, his first conference award.

Meanwhile, his twin brother, Jayden Raney, made a huge move up the 141-pound rankings for both sites.

Jordyn Raney’s Award

Jordyn Raney gave Oklahoma State the Big 12 wrestler of the week for the second straight week. Rocklin Zinkin, a freshman in the 125-pound class, was selected last week after he upset Nebraska’s Vincent Robinson, who at the time was No. 4 in the country and the defending national champion in the division.

Raney’s win over Valencia came as most were anticipating a match between Valencia and Oklahoma State’s Sergio Vega, who won the 141-pound NCAA title last year and is moving up a weight class as a sophomore. Instead, head coach David Taylor went with the Sturgis, Ky., native.

Raney jumped out to an 8-1 lead with a pair of takedowns and a reversal, then held off a late charge to secure an 11-9 decision. While he’s behind Vega on the depth chart, the six-time Kentucky state champion is already 8-0 this season. Sunday was his first collegiate appearance in a dual.

Vega, who is undefeated this season, remained No. 1 at 149 pounds by FloWrestling and No. 2.

Meanwhile, Jayden Raney made huge jumps in the 141-pound class as he remained undefeated and won two matches against Arizona State and Stanford. In the FloWrestling rankings he jumped from No. 13 to No. 9. In the Intermat rankings he jumped form No. 15 to No. 7. He represented OSU’s biggest mover up or down the rankings. He is 7-0 this season and has won all three dual matches.

Oklahoma State is at Arizona State on Friday night, the opening of Big 12 action for both teams. The first match is set for 7 p.m. central. On Saturday, the Cowboys football team faces the Sun Devils in Tempe at 9:15 p.m. central.

Flo Wrestling Rankings

Oklahoma State’s Casey Swiderski. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

(Week 5)

125: Rocklin Zinkin (No. 4, No. 4 last week)

133: Jax Forrest (No. 1, No. 1 last week)

141: Jayden Raney (No. 9, No. 13 last week)

149: Sergio Vega (No. 1, No. 1 last week)

157: Landon Robideau (No. 1, No. 1 last week)

165: Casey Swiderski (No. 3, No. 5 last week)

174: Alex Facundo (No. 9, No. 14 last week)

184: Bennett Berge (No. 6, unranked last week)

197: Cody Merrill (No. 5, No. 2 last week)

HWT: Dreshaun Ross (No. 14, No. 14 last week)

Intermat Rankings

Oklahoma State Cowboys Jax Forrest. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

(Week 5)

125: Rocklin Zinkin (No. 6, No. 6 last week)

133: Jax Forrest (No. 1, No. 1 last week)

141: Jayden Raney (No. 7, No. 15 last week)

149: Sergio Vega (No. 2, No. 2 last week)

157: Landon Robideau (No. 1, No. 1 last week)

165: Casey Swiderski (No. 3, No. 3 last week)

174: Alex Facundo (No. 11, No. 12 last week)

184: Bennett Berge (No. 8, not ranked last week)

197: Cody Merrill (No. 5, No. 2 last week)

HWT: Dreshaun Ross (No. 12, No. 13 last week)