The Oklahoma State Cowboys are not afraid to challenge themselves as they pay off a home-and-home with the Stanford Cardinal on Sunday.

The trip to Stanford, Calif., will feature the No. 2 Cowboys against the No. 6 Cardinal, which starts at 7 p.m. central on Sunday. The Cowboys are coming off a dominant win over No. 14 Arizona State, and this will be the Cowboys’ third straight dual against a nationally ranked program.

This will be OSU’s last dual before Thanksgiving. The Cowboys will get a break before heading to Edwardsville, Ill, for the Cougar Clash on Dec. 6 before making the drive to Tulsa for the National Duals Invitational Dec. 12-13.

Here’s how to watch and listen to Sunday’s dual, along with probable matchups.

No. 2 Oklahoma State vs. No. 6 Stanford

Cody the red-nosed Panda ... had a very fire dub 🎶 pic.twitter.com/OJgIkWD02K — OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) November 21, 2026

Sunday, Nov. 22

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Maples Pavilion, Stanford, Calif.

TV/Stream: ACCNX

Radio: 93.7 KSPI-FM (Karsten Melton)

Records

Oklahoma State: 3-0

Stanford: 2-0

Head Coaches

Oklahoma State: David Taylor

Nebraska: Chris Ayres

History: Oklahoma State holds a 4-0 record over Stanford in duals, dating back to the 2015-16 season. The two national powers met last season in Stillwater with the Cowboys winning, 33-7. Stanford has never scored more than nine points against OSU.

About Oklahoma State

A Raney day in the desert 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/R995VvqhjX — OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) November 21, 2026

The Cowboys took care of business against Arizona State in their Big 12 opener, winning seven of the 10 matches in Tempe on Friday. Among those victories was Dee Lockett avenging his Big 12 championship match loss against Nicco Ruiz in the 165-pound class. Freshman Jayden Raney remained undefeated at 141 pounds with a win over Top 10 wrestler Kyler Larkin. And, heavyweight Dreshaun Ross claimed a win over Kal El-Fluckiger, which was a bounce-back win for the freshman after losing his first college match against Nebraska. Troy Spratley made his season debut in the 125-pound class and lost to Christian Castillo. That put freshman Rocklin Zinkin on the bench for one match after upsetting a national champion in the Nebraska dual.

Last year’s three freshmen national champions of a year ago — Jax Forrest, Sergio Vega and Landon Robideau — are all rolling out of the gate and have yet to lose. They’re among six wrestlers in the Top 5 in their weight class, along with Zinkin, Casey Swiderski (No. 5, 165) and Cody Merrill (No. 2, 197).

About Stanford

Stanford wrestler Nico Provo (right) | USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinal handled CSU Bakersfield in a road trip to open the season and then dominated then No. 10 Wyoming, 30-9, in their first home dual of the season. That sets up a huge showdown for Stanford as Oklahoma State is its final match before heading to the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational in early December. The Cowboys will also see them at the National Duals Invitational on Dec. 12-13.

Like the Cowboys, the Cardinal have a ranked wrestler in nearly every weight class, which should provide for great wrestling all evening. The Cardinal don’t have a No. 1 ranked wrestler, but seven of them are ranked in the Top 10, with 125-pounder Nico Provo and 149-pounder Aden Valencia both ranked No. 3.

Probable Wrestlers

This will be updated during the match with match winners.

Oklahoma State Weight Stanford No. 6 Rocklin Zinkin OR Troy Spratley 125 No. 3 Nico Provo No. 1 Jax Forrest 133 No. 4 Tyler Knox OR Siraj Sidhu No. 15 Jayden Raney 141 No. 8 Jack Consiglio No. 2 Sergio Vega OR Jordyn Raney 149 No. 3 Aden Valencia No. 1 Landon Robideau 157 No. 7 Daniel Cardenas No. 3 Casey Swiderski OR Dee Lockett 165 No. 18 Grigor Cholakyan No. 12 Alex Facundo OR Lorenzo Norman 174 No. 11 Hunter Garvin No. 12 Michael White OR Bennett Berge 184 No. 8 Slava Shahbazyan No. 2 Cody Merrill 197 No. 6 Angelo Posada No. 13 Dreshaun Ross HWT Brokton Borelli