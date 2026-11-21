The Oklahoma State Cowboys walked into Desert Financial Arena like they owned the place on Friday night.

The Cowboys’ 28-10 win over Arizona State in their first Big 12 wrestling dual of the season was a tone-setter on a two-stop road trip that takes the Cowboys to Stanford on Sunday. After that, the Cowboys get some time off before the Cougar Clash at SIU-Edwardsville on Dec. 6, their last tune-up before the National Duals Invitational Dec. 12-13 in Tulsa.

Seven of the Cowboys’ 10 wrestlers won on Friday. But three wins were particularly notable.

Dee Lockett

yes inDEEd 💥 pic.twitter.com/jpkRVUt3v6 — OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) November 21, 2026

Dee Lockett, wrestling at 165 pounds for the Cowboys, made his first dual appearance of the season. His reward? The defending Big 12 champion in the weight class, Nicco Ruiz.

Ruiz was an all-America selection last year after he finished fourth in the NCAA Championships. He led the Sun Devils with 29 wins and left scores of ranked wrestlers in his wake last season. Lockett is a Stillwater kid who had a solid season a year ago, going 18-4 with 13 wins in 14 duals. He also went to the NCAA Championships as a freshman. He entered the match No. 3 in the country per FloWrestling.

This wasn’t a mismatch. After all last year Lockett beat Stanford’s returning All-American No. 4 Hunter Garvin, 2-1, in his collegiate debut. But he was also Ruiz’s runner-up at the Big 12 Championships, which means Ruiz beat Lockett at last season’s Big 12 Championships.

So, payback, right? Right.

Lockett won the match, 4-1, with a sudden victory. Cole Swiderski had taken Lockett’s spot in the first two duals of the season. He won both matches. Now Lockett has re-asserted himself and made head coach David Taylor’s decision about who to use from dual to dual a little harder. That’s not a bad thing for Taylor.

Jayden Raney

A Raney day in the desert 🌧️ pic.twitter.com/R995VvqhjX — OSU Cowboy Wrestling (@CowboyWrestling) November 21, 2026

The Cowboys have used Jayden Raney as their 141-pounder in their first two duals of the season. The freshman entered the Arizona State dual with the second most dual points so far this season, tied with Landon Robideau (nine) and just behind Jax Forrest (10). Between the Cowboy Invitational and his duals, he was 4-0.

But Friday night was a big one for the Sturgis, Ky., product. He was up against Kyler Larkin, the No. 9 wrestler in the weight class (Raney was ranked No. 13 this week). This was a chance to move up the ladder. Larkin had a great season as a freshman in 2025-26. He went 19-4, qualified for the NCAA Championships and lost in the round of 12. But he wrestled at 133 pounds last year. Ramey is taking the 141-pound spot from Sergio Vega, who moved up to 149 pounds.

Larkin won all his duals last year. He won’t be able to say the same thing this year. Raney beat him, 7-5. It’s the biggest win of his young career and it should allow up to move up a spot or two nationally next week — especially if he can win again at Stanford on Sunday.

Dreshaun Ross

Dreshaun Ross. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys’ freshman heavyweight didn’t take on a ranked opponent on Friday. Kal El-Fluckiger was selected to be his opponent over No. 29 Ben Szuba. But it was important for Ross to, well, get off the mat so to speak.

He lost his first collegiate match in the dual with Nebraska, falling to Cade Ziola, 4-1. It was not only his first loss but his first loss to a ranked wrestler. He won two matches against ranked wrestlers before that, and it helped him move to No. 14.

Ross has international experience and isn’t lack for confidence. But no one wants to follow up a loss with another loss. So, his 21-5 win over Fluckiger is notable in that he stopped a losing streak before it started. It’s also notable since both are freshmen and it’s probably not the first time they’ve faced one another.

No. 2 Oklahoma State 28, No. 14 Arizona State 10

125: No. 12 Christian Castillo (ASU) dec. Troy Spratley (OSU), 5-4

133: No. 1 Jax Forrest (OSU) TF No. 25 Adrian Meza (ASU), 19-3, 4:35

141: No. 15 Jayden Raney (OSU) dec. No. 9 Kyler Larkin (ASU), 7-5

149: No. 2 Sergio Vega (OSU) dec. No. 18 Pierson Manville (ASU), 7-3

157: No. 1 Landon Robideau (OSU) TF Gabriel Delgado (ASU), 21-6, 4:58

165: LaDarion "Dee" Lockett (OSU) dec. No. 5 Nicco Ruiz (ASU), 4-1 SV

174: No. 13 Kaleb Larkin (ASU) dec. Lorenzo Norman (OSU), 5-2

184: No. 21 Aidan Brenot (ASU) MD No. 12 Mikey White (OSU), 8-0

197: No. 2 Cody Merrill (OSU) MD Aidan Ysaguirre (ASU), 13-5

HWT: No. 13 Dreshaun Ross (OSU) TF Kal-El Fluckiger (ASU), 21-5, 6:58