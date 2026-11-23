One of the most anticipated matches of the Oklahoma State-Stanford dual on Sunday was the 149-pound class.

The expectation was that Sergio Vega would wrestle for the Cowboys against the Cardinal’s Aden Valencia. That would have pitted Vega, the 141-pound national champion last season against Valencia, the defending 149-pound NCAA champion.

To say that would be a marquee match would be an understatement. But Oklahoma State head coach David Taylor flipped the script and, in doing so, managed to create an even bigger story — with the help of a freshman.

Jordyn Raney With the Stunner

Raney — the twin brother of Oklahoma State 141-pounder Jayden Raney, who won his match right before his brother — has wrestled this season. But Sunday was his debut in duals. Last season as a redshirt freshman, Valencia went 21-7 overall, 8-4 in duals, and beat Penn State’s Shayne Van Ness, the No. 1 seed, to win the national title.

Jordyn Raney was undaunted. He didn’t seem to care that he was making his collegiate dual debut against a defending national champion and won in an 11-9 decision.

Vega and Valencia would have made for great television — if, of course, you had ACCDX and could watch. But Raney and Valencia made for one of the biggest stunners of a season that isn’t even a month old.

It isn’t as if Raney came to OSU without credentials. He was part of the Cowboys’ No. 1 recruiting class. He prepped at Union County in Sturgis, Ky., a school with an incredible reputation within wresting circles. There, he did something no wrestler as ever done — he won six straight state titles. In Kentucky, you can start wrestling varsity in seventh grade.

He won a title every year and finished his high school career with a record of 203-4, winning by fall 187 times with a 92.12% pin rate.

So, on Sunday night, Taylor opted to give his 141-pound defending national champion a night off as he continues his move to 149 pounds — where is undefeated this season — to wrestle a true freshman who has never competed in a collegiate dual and face the defending national champion in the weight class.

And the freshman won. Is Oklahoma State really that deep? Looks that way. Raney’s win on Sunday shows just how deep this program is in Taylor’s third year at the helm and that there may be little stopping it from taking the final step toward a team national title.

No. 2 Oklahoma State 30, No. 6 Stanford 5

125: Nico Provo (Stanford) over Rocklin Zinkin (OSU) (Dec 4-1)

133: Jax Forrest (OSU) over Siraj Sidhu (Stanford) (TF 19-3 4:28)

141: Jayden Raney (OSU) over Jack Consiglio (Stanford) (MD 10-2)

149: Jordyn Raney (OSU) over Aden Valencia (Stanford) (Dec 11-9)

157: Landon Robideau (OSU) over Daniel Cardenas (Stanford) (Dec 4-1)

165: Casey Swiderski (OSU) over Grigor Cholakyan (Stanford) (MD 19-6)

174: Alex Facundo (OSU) over Hunter Garvin (Stanford) (SV-1 4-1)

184: Bennett Berge (OSU) over Slava Shahbazyan (Stanford) (Dec 7-2)

197: Angelo Posada (Stanford) over Cody Merrill (OSU) (Dec 4-2)

285 (HWT): Dreshaun Ross (OSU) over Brokton Borelli (Stanford) (TF 19-3 5:55)